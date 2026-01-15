A Ghanaian journalist has rated referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea low over his controversial officiating of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match against Morocco

According to the journalist, also a blogger, his countryman felt like he was told what to do before he stepped out to the pitch

He highlighted four areas the referee did badly in the match, decrying that he let Ghana down because of his conduct in the game

A Ghanaian journalist and blogger, with the Facebook name Bongo Ideas, has criticised the performance of his countryman, referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, who officiated the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match, which the Super Eagles lost by 4-2 in a penalty shootout after extra time.

In a Facebook post after the match, the journalist pointed out four areas the referee did poorly in the match.

A Ghanaian journalist says his countryman officiated Nigeria's AFCON semi-final game poorly. Photo Credit: DeFodi Images, Facebook/Bongo Ideas, X/@mygtvsports

Source: Facebook

Journalist shares 4 areas referee did badly

According to the journalist, the referee gave cheap fouls to Morocco, gave Nigerian players unnecessary yellow cards and never gave the Moroccan players any card.

He added that the referee did not allow the game to flow freely, and rated Daniel four over 10.

He further claimed that AFCON is rigged for the host nations to win, adding that the referee officiated like he had been told what to do before he even stepped on to the pitch. He wrote:

"— gave cheap fouls to Morocco.

"— gave Nigerian players unnecessary yellow.

"— never gave Morocco players a yellow.

"— didn’t allow the game to freely flow.

"— was under immense pressure.

"— penalty or not Daniel Laryea had a 4/10 game.

"— AFCON is rigged for host nations to win!

"I’m a Ghanaian and also a Ga buh let’s call a spade a spade…that performance from Daniel Laryea felt and looked like he was told what to do on the field before he stepped out. He let Ghana down!"

Morocco won against Nigeria by 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing goalless in extra time. Photo Credit: DeFodi Images, Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

See his post below:

Nigeria-Morocco match: Ghanaian's opinion sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Ghana journalist's reaction below:

Gold Franklin Peters said:

"I’m a Nigerian but It’s football and the host Nation deserves to get to the finals, Morocco has invested a lot, if it’s easy to be a Host Nation Other African Countries should step and do better.

"Did you see world class stadiums they have?.

"I don’t know how CAF managed to buy the ref or however it was done, kudos to Morocco they fought hard."

Allotey Solomon Addotey said:

"I definitely knew that you'll be the only Ghanaian to say this.

"Is it the referee who made the Nigerians to miss all those chances?"

Khobby Rich Way said:

"Masa no one told you to stake Nigeria straight win oo , Double was there you didn't like it, you wanted huge money the referee was 100 percent yesterday he's too good."

LordHistory88 said:

"Ghana didn't qualify but their referee qualified.

"What a game.

"Nigeria coach will keep saying we use (vodoo) juju.

"Me wey be Madrid fan in Ghana no fi sleep, imagine been Madrid fan in Nigeria 2 Trouble 1 God.

"Nigeria make my pain reduce sha."

Omar Jamie Heckington said:

"At a certain period of the game he was confused and do not know whether to give a corner for Nigeria or foul for Morocco, guess what the goalkeeper played a goalkick."

Senior Corper said:

"You would have added that he told Chukwueze and Bruno where to place their penalty kicks."

Chelle reacts to Nigeria's loss to Morocco

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle had reacted to Nigeria's defeat to Morocco in their AFCON semi-final match.

The head coach was brutally honest during his post-match conference and admitted that the level the team played today was not their best.

Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place match after the Pharaohs lost to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the other semi-final, thanks to Sadio Mane's goal.

Source: Legit.ng