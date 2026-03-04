A University of Ibadan graduated with First Class in Agronomy and Crop Science after initially struggling to understand her course

She researched her programme, became intentional with her studies and improved steadily after 100 level

She shared how discipline and consistency during COVID-19 disruptions led to her academic success

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has shared how taking time to understand her course helped her achieve academic excellence.

The graduate, Oyindamola Adeyanju, revealed in a LinkedIn post that she initially knew little about the programme she was admitted to study.

UI graduate researches about her course

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied Agronomy and Crop Science at the University of Ibadan and eventually graduated with a First Class degree.

Adeyanju explained that during her early days in the university, people often asked her what her course was about. She admitted that she struggled to explain it at the time because she did not fully understand the programme herself.

This realisation, she said, motivated her to take responsibility for her learning. She began researching the course to understand its scope, possible career paths, and long-term opportunities.

According to her, the knowledge she gained from that research gave her clarity and confidence about her academic journey.

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Adeyanju also recalled that her first year in the university coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, when most classes were conducted virtually and school activities were limited.

She admitted that she was not very serious about her studies at the beginning, but she later decided to become more intentional about it.

She wrote:

"I graduated with a First Class from the University of Ibadan!.

Writing that still feels surreal.

When I gained admission into the university, people often asked, “What does your course mean? What is it about?” At the time, I struggled to answer confidently because I did not fully understand it myself.

That realization pushed me to take responsibility. I researched on my course and I studied its scope, career paths, and long-term opportunities.

The clarity I gained gave me direction and renewed confidence.

My first year was during COVID-19. Classes were virtual and even our matriculation ceremony was streamed online. I was not as serious as I should have been at the beginning. But I made a decision that I would give this journey my best."

After reviewing her 100-level results, she realised she could do better and began studying harder in subsequent sessions.

Speaking further, she noted that steady progress and consistent effort eventually led to the result she achieved.

She added in her LinkedIn post:

"At the end of 100 level, I checked my CGPA. It was decent, but I knew I could do better. The following session, I studied harder and became more intentional. The improvement came, but it was small. I felt discouraged.

What I did not understand then was that growth is often gradual.

Progress is not always dramatic. Sometimes it is steady and quiet. Not reaching your goal immediately does not mean you are not improving. It does not cancel your effort.

What truly matters is consistency. Showing up. Adjusting your strategy. Staying disciplined even when the results seem small.

Looking back, I realize those small improvements compounded over time.

Dreams inspire you. Discipline sustains you. Consistency delivers the result."

UI first-class graduate shares CGPA struggles

