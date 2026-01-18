Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, the Ghanaian referee who officiated Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match, has broken his silence

In a new video, the referee was interviewed as he landed at a Ghanaian airport, and he responded to the criticisms from Nigerians

Laryea also opened up about his next plan after the AFCON, and his responses in the interview angered some social media users

Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, has responded to the criticisms that trailed his officiating in Nigeria's AFCON semi-final loss to the host nation, Morocco.

The referee was interviewed as he touched down at a Ghanaian airport after concluding his business at the tournament.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea says he was only following the rules in the Nigeria versus Morocco game. Photo Credit: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian referee speaks on Nigeria-Morocco match

In an interview made available on TikTok by @allstarblog, Laryea was asked about his performance in the match, which many Nigerians deemed poor and biased, and he replied:

"No. For me, I just do my refereeing. I just do football. I don't listen to what goes in and out of social media, whatever is going on.

"We just do the laws of the game and that's all."

When asked about a particular incident in Nigeria's 18-yard, which some believed should have been a penalty for the Moroccans, he explained why he didn't make the penalty call.

"For me, we had VAR, and with the laws of the game, your hand should be away from your body, and if it is in a natural position and it comes off your body too, there is nobody calling it foul."

Ghanaian referee speaks on his career plan

Speaking about the next plan for his career, Laryea said he hopes to inspire the next generation with his refereeing.

"Moving like this to inspire the next generation. Because, maybe we can't do all, but the ones looking up to us, they have to go to the next level. So, we keep doing this."

He, however, refused to rate his performance in the semi-final game.

"I cannot rate my performance, but all I know is football wins."

Referee Daniel Laryea says he hopes to inspire the next generation. Photo Credit: @allstarblogg, X/@mygtvsports

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Man's interview with Ghanaian referee sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's interview with the Ghanaian referee below:

prince said:

"Why are you people asking him this kind of questions?😭💔do you want to end his career??😭💔or have you seen journalists interviewing referee about a game he hosted? Ghana and gymmy."

risconmedia said:

"All because of Nigeria see how we welcome our professional referee to Ghana."

Militoeaud said:

"The laws of the game but person kick the ball angry after you blew the whistle so you forget the laws of the game at that time …..incompetent referee."

~ Dr President said:

"Some bloggers asked unnecessary questions to pin interviewee in a bad shape but I'm glad Laryea didn't talk much. How can he rate his own performance?? Aahh Ghana Bloggers."

notjustvictor said:

''Rubbish..so why did he now take it ? make I no just see am outside Ghana again o.''

Pure Heart said:

''Imagine if he awarded that penalty. All of Nigeria's problems since 1960 will be put on him.''

Source: Legit.ng