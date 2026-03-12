Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has spoken after his team’s dramatic loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Rosenior’s Blues lost with an embarrassing 5-2 scoreline in Paris ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge next week

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen cost the Blues the third goal which turned the goal around firmly in PSG’s advantage

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after his side's dramatic 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on March 11, 2026.

The Blues drew PSG in the Round of 16 in a repeat of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America, which Chelsea won 3-0.

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring in the 10th minute before France international Malo Gusto equalised minutes later. Ousmane Dembele put PSG ahead before halftime.

Enzo Fernandez, who assisted Gusto for Chelsea’s first goal, equalised early in the second half, but Rosenior’s newly found first-choice goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen gifted Vitinha the third goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice after coming off the bench to make it 5-2 and put PSG in a good spot and Chelsea in a difficult place ahead of the second leg.

Liam Rosenior reacts to Chelsea's loss

Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen was the culprit that threw the game away for Chelsea and fans were rightly outraged, but Rosenior defended his decision to play him, though he took responsibility for the result.

“Very disappointing result. For much of the game, I'm really happy with our performance. The last 20 minutes are crazy, that's on me. Mistakes happen, you have to stay calm, me included, but we didn't and we were punished,” he said, as quoted by Football London.

“Players make mistakes. Filip isn't the first to make a mistake, that's part of football. Credit to him, he held his hands up in the dressing room. Everyone makes mistakes; sometimes they're more costly than other times, and this is one of those moments.”

The former RC Strasbourg manager analysed the two goalkeepers, suggesting why he displaced the Spaniard as number one in the past two games.

“They have different qualities. Rob is outstanding from crosses and an outstanding shot-stopper. Filip has amazing qualities too. One of the reasons we won at Villa was because we were so calm in possession,” he added.

“If you can stay calm here [vs PSG] and play through the press, we can have our moments and we did.”

Chelsea will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend before welcoming PSG to the same stadium for the second leg.

The Blues need to beat PSG by a four-goal margin to progress to the quarter-final, leaving them with a tough task in seven days’ time.

