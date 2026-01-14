A Nigerian man shared the dream he had hours before the highly anticipated Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026

He mentioned what he saw in the dream, concerning the outcome of the match. His video trended as he mentioned a goal scorer in the match

Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a Nigerian man shared a dream he had about the clash.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

AFCON: Man Who Dreamt About Nigeria vs Morocco Match Hours Before Kick-off Shares Outcome He Saw

Source: TikTok

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, the Nigerian man shared a dream he had about the match, mentioning the outcome he saw.

Identified as @ameyenaonot on TikTok, the young man named a goal scorer in the match and mentioned the exact scores for both teams, as seen in his dream.

He captioned the video:

"My Prediction for the Aston Semifinal match Nigeria 🇳🇬 Vs Morocco ."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail man’s dream

@jay1239640 said:

"Because say hustle hard now you come dey use all your sub dey watch tik tok Abi. Good boy."

@Solex Solar said:

"Abeg I no wom hear that Nigeria go first concede again to avoid fight from this comment section. I take God beg you."

@success said:

"I swrs Nigeria win for my dream. I dey serious."

@BIG PHEELZ

"Make I sale my land and my car to bet. Ok oo I no go talk anything first."

@Wumite said:

"how many people dream 2-1 na the 3rd time o go see someone dream today o."

@CD_Official said:

"wetin me I see for my dream nah 3: 1 in favour of Nigeria 🇳🇬 osimhen 2 goals."

@Ikehbillions1said:

"E go do you GBIM when you see 5 to Morocco 0 to Nigeria you go first look am two times after you don sell your papa house Everywhere go blue."

@SOSO said:

"I dreamt that the match was very though, Nigeria scored first in first half by osimhen when the first half was about to end. From 40+ mins."

@on my way said:

"oga, how much you go drop for the comment section of osimhen no score and Nigeria no qualify."

AFCON: Man Who Dreamt About Nigeria vs Morocco Match Hours Before Kick-off Shares Outcome He Saw

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarter-final loss.

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the AFCON semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

Source: Legit.ng