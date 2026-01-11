A video showing Algerian players leaving the stadium after the Super Eagles defeated them in the AFCON quarterfinals is trending

The Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10

The video showed how a Nigerian man teased them as they walked past him, sparking reactions from those who saw the video

A Nigerian man posted what he did when he saw the Algerian players leaving the stadium after the Super Eagles defeated them in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

The match sealed the Super Eagles' place in the semi-finals of the ongoing AFCON tournament, despite various predictions of the match.

AFCON: Man teases Algerian team after loss

A video by @naijasports_ on TikTok showed the Algerian team leaving the stadium after losing 2-0 to the Nigerian team.

In the video, the voice of a Nigerian man was heard teasing the players as they passed.

The man said:

"Bye bye...Sorry bro... My friend."

The video was captioned:

"Algerian players leaving the stadium dejected after the loss against African giants."

Watch the TikTok video below:

AFCON: Reactions trail clip of Algerian team

@peculiar said:

"una beat them for field still go wait them for backyard."

@Naomi Kinan said:

"Na why them no like us."

@Leonard said:

"Expecting Algeria to win against Nigeria is like looking for a billionaire in GHANA and a handsome guy in South Africa."

@Lè continent said:

"Na Algeria 🇩🇿 loose but na Ghana Dey take stray bullet for comment section. ei no go better for Nigerians if this cup no reach Abuja."

@Rita Elias said:

"Those Ghanians a d SA way no even no watin day do them... them day support country way say them be Arab."

@Success Daniel said:

"If no be Trouble wetin go bring my friend, find boy come. Now i know where i inherited this troublesome spirit from."

@ÃÑNÅBÊL said:

"abeg leave Algerian player alone o bcuz now they suffering spiritual shame, twist of shame,Alchemy of shame, shame of thrones, squid shame, manishame, lord of shame, Shame before flowers, mortal shamebat, Avatar: the last shamebender, shamebumps."

@sàvãgè rüth said:

"come u no go leave them make dem go rest u dey call the fine boy came dey tell them sorry."

@kapital226 said:

"watin you want make we talk again??? Una don win na!!! wetin bring all this names???"

