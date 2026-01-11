A man who accurately predicted the results of Nigeria vs Algeria's AFCON quarterfinal clash has shared what would happen in the semi-finals

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the quarter - final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10

- His prediction got people talking as many took to the comment section to ask him predictions about their personal lives

A Nigerian man who correctly predicted that Nigeria would score 2 goals to win Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals has released a new prediction.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

A Nigerian man gives his prediction for the Nigeria va Morocco AFCON semi-final match.

Source: TikTok

On his TikTok page @teymi_dakiutest, he shared a post where he rightly predicted that Nigeria would win Algeria with 2 goals, amid other predictions from various people about the match.

In the comments, someone asked him to predict the outcome of the Nigeria vs Morocco match, which will take place on Wednesday, January 14, 2025.

He said:

"Nigeria to win Morocco by 2:1."

See his TikTok post below:

Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail man's AFCON prediction

The man's post went viral and had over 416,400 views as of the time of this report.

His prediction got people talking as many took to the comment section to ask him predictions about their personal lives.

@LAGOS BEST CARS said:

"Abeg help me check if I go fit sell up to 100 cars before ending of this year."

@Thickmichelle said:

"Abeg predict my future for me. Boya I go see relationship."

@prestige said:

"Someone should bring me back if the prediction turn out to be the same."

@Uwa said:

This is not a sign for you to use your house rent. Sporting fit ask you "omoh,cashout as how"

@Ðųmëɓị said:

"let see if it happens i give you 5k if it dont you give me 5k."

@SMALL LION said:

"Boss predict to me i want to buy pumping machine by next 4 months coming."

@maxzywhite said:

"Nah if this one work I will believe you, till then I will come back here."

@deemperor75 king said:

"If this thing come out true again Omooh, I predict your TikTok acct go reach 2k followers after this match coming."

@R€ZZ¥_J said:

"Barcelona vs Real Madrid who go win? I want use my house rent play the game."

The Nigerian Super Eagles will face Morocco in the AFCON semi-finals. Photo: AFCON

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarterfinals loss.

AFCON: Algerian fan switches to Nigerian team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing what an Algerian fan did after the Super Eagles defeated them in the AFCON quarterfinals trended on social media.

The young man who watched the live match quickly switched to the Nigerian team, and how Nigerian fans around him reacted got people talking.

