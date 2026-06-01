A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, took to her media page to recall her JAMB score

The young lady spoke about her experience and mentioned the course she studied at the university

Many people who saw her JAMB score and her course asked a there areseries of questions in the comments section

A law graduate of the University of Ibadan has mentioned the score she had in JAMB that made the institution admit her.

In her post, she explained that she had already registered for the JAMB exam and picked the institution, only to check her JAMB result and see her score.

UI graduate trends after sharing admission experience. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/lex_misimi, University of Ibadan graduate posts JAMB score, mentions course

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate posts JAMB score

While the score she got after her JAMB exam made her feel a certain way, she mentioned in the post that she eventually studied the course, and there are just a few months left for her to become a lawyer.

In the post she shared on TikTok, she added a caption to the video, which revealed the score she had in her JAMB examination.

Her post read:

"Dancing because the world didn't end after I realized that I got 218 in JAMB after applying to study Law at the University of Ibadan."

University of Ibadan graduate recalls JAMB score that secured her admission. Photo Source: TikTok/lex_misimi

Source: TikTok

@lex_misimi explained further in her TikTok post, speaking about the duration she has left before she finally becomes a professional lawyer.

She wrote:

"Your girl is a few months to becoming a lawyer despite the setbacks."

Her revelation about her JAMB score and her admission into the University of Ibadan drew the attention of many people who reacted in the comment section.

Reactions as UI graduate shares JAMB score

Mondes asked:

"Can I study law with 245 in ESut"

Oluwadarasimi said:

"Congratulations dear"

theshining_light1 wrote:

"Can I study law with 227"

Augustine | Copywriter asked:

"I got 212 in Jamb, can I get admission to study law in EBSU?"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan candidate who missed the 2025 admission cut-off mark by just three points has taken to social media to seek advice.

The lady shared her 2026 UTME score and explained that she was very close to gaining admission the previous year but fell short by a small margin. She also asked for clarification after being told by someone that she could get help to secure admission.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Mechanical Engineering student has shared his admission experience online, revealing his JAMB and post-UTME scores.

The young man explained that he scored 276 in JAMB and understood that his course required a high aggregate score to gain admission into UI. He added that he worked towards meeting the required post-UTME benchmark, which helped him secure admission into the university.

University of Ibadan student shares JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man finally gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan after years of trying.

He shared how he scored 295 in his first JAMB examination but still missed admission because his post-UTME result was not good enough. Despite feeling disappointed and discouraged, he refused to give up on his dream and was eventually admitted into the university.

Source: Legit.ng