In a video that went viral online, a man confidently predicted the finalists of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament

The ongoing tournament is down to its last four teams, with Nigeria facing Morocco and Egypt in a match-up with Senegal for places in the final

Speaking with great assurance and confidence, the man told people to take his prediction to take bank, expressing certainty that it would come to pass

A TikTok user, @obitex_global, has confidently predicted the two teams that will get to the final of the ongoing AFCON 2025 edition.

In a now-viral video on TikTok which was released on Wednesday, January 7, the self-acclaimed football analyst maintained that he was certain that the teams he mentioned will win their matches and reach the final.

AFCON final: Man's prediction

According to @obitex_global, Nigeria and Egypt will play the AFCON final. He noted that he didn't predict who would win it, but promises to do so when both teams win their semi-final matches.

@obitex_global appealed to netizens to put their faith in his prediction, expressing great confidence that it would come to pass.

He noted that he was not making a prediction, but speaking of a reality that was yet to come. He urged people to save his video, so they could revisit it when it finally happens.

He dared people not to take his words seriously again if his prediction doesn't happen.

By his prediction, Nigeria will defeat Morocco and Egypt will see off Senegal to book their places in the final. His statement in the video partly read:

"...Egypt and Nigeria, they are going to be the finalists this year for the AFCON.

"Now, I didn't say who is going to be winning it. When it happens, I will now make a video and tell you who is going to be winning the AFCON.

"But right now, if you can believe me...I know it will be very difficult for you. I am not a prophet, yes...

"I am not predicting anything. I am not saying anything. This is something that I am 100 percent sure. If you can only believe me and give it a try...All I want you to do right now is to save this video...So that when it happens, make this video to go viral...I have not said something like this before and if it didn't happen, don't take my words seriously again."

AFCON final: Man's prediction triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

eduvierevictory said:

"Yes of course, it will be."

sageon said:

"And Nigeria will win over Egypt."

Gabriel said:

"We don’t need to believe you, we have safe it already. We will remind you to give you your flowers."

Prosper Nwala said:

"That is your opinion bro,I will be watching with key interest."

Osaski said:

"Then obviously you’re not sure about it yet from ur statement."

Smart J said:

"If you make me lose money on betting I will swear for you."

