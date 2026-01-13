A Moroccan man has sent a message to Nigerians ahead of Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match with Nigeria

The Atlas Lions will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an epic match scheduled for Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat

While admitting he has a lot of respect for Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, he spoke about what Morocco will do to Nigeria come Wednesday

Ahead of the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match on Wednesday, January 14, a Moroccan man, known on TikTok as Hakim Hmaq, has sent a message to Nigerians.

The mouthwatering match will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat and the man is backing his country to knock out the Super Eagles.

AFCON semi-final: Moroccan hints at Nigeria's fate

In a video shared on TikTok, the man, who wore a Super Eagles jersey, stated that he has great respect for Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, but wants Nigerians to understand the task ahead of them.

He said the Super Eagles face Morocco. He said he wore the Super Eagles jersey to confuse people. adding that the Moroccan team would do likewise in the coming AFCON semi-final match.

His statement partly read:

"I have a lot of respect for Lookman and Osimhen, but now you Nigerians have to understand that you have to face the Moroccans

"You see me in your shirt, you think, why? This is to confuse them, like it's gonna happen when you face the Moroccans..."

Backtracking from his earlier rant, he, however, hoped the best team wins.

"Message from Moroccan to Nigerians. Only love and May the best win," he wrote.

Watch his video below:

AFCON: Moroccan man's message triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Moroccan's message below:

HORUS said:

"You made us laugh...We reached the final of the last AFCON and to loose against Morocco will be considered a failure by all Nigerians and our national team. Our player play for pride, honour and our ego that is greater than Morocco. You guys are in our way to the final so we will dominate you and dispatch you. Pray you avoid Senegal in the third play match so you can hope to win a bronze medal as this is journeys end for Morocco. Nigeria will shake, frustrate and traumatise Morocco.

"We love Morocco and it’s nothing personal bother need that cup and we are still hurting from loosing the last one to an historic nation courtesy of poor officiating. We will leave zero chances of that happening again. Plus our girls defeated Morocco to crown themselves as the champions of Africa.

"Our men now have a need to beat Morocco. Sorry you will not be laughing after that game as the 2 strikers you mention are a cheat code. They are +2 goals for Nigeria before the ball is kicked. Can Morocco score 3 goals against Nigeria? No. That means it’s game over for you with due respect. Bring on the game!

"Nigeria wll make the country cry🤣 on that day."

rasqui203 said:

"No North African team can win this current Nigerian team, I pray Egypt win Senegal so Nigeria can win the final easily."

mr king said:

"Problem Nigeria we have is playing with Morocco because Morocco always give referee bribe."

Bright Rasman said:

"Bla bla bla bla bla bla bla, we don't make too much noise, we believe in action."

maman basma

"But don't forget that not only the Moroccan can says Al'maluq ,Al'wahab even the Nigerians too can say that."

