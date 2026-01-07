Nigeria will face Algeria in its 18th quarterfinal match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and a man, Hymar Idibie, with accuracy has given his prediction for the game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 clash, while the Desert Foxes of Algeria defeated DR Congo by a lone goal to set up a mouthwatering clash with their West African opponent

Apart from predicting how the match would pan out, Hymar also mentioned the likely goal scorer in the game and who would assist him

Hymar Idibie, a Nigerian man, has publicly shared his prediction of the Super Eagles of Nigeria's AFCON quarterfinal match with the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10 at the Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco.

His prediction of the match came after he accurately predicted the outcomes of seven of the eight Round of 16 matches at the ongoing tournament.

AFCON: Prediction for Nigeria vs Algeria clash

Hymar, in a Facebook post had also predicted the outcomes of the other quarterfinal matches.

Speaking about Nigeria versus Algeria clash, he admitted that weighed the World Cup qualifiers matches of both teams, admitting that Nigeria had a disappointing run while Algeria were unbeaten and booked a spot in the global tournament, unlike their West African opponents.

However, both sides are the only teams to have won all their games in the ongoing AFCON and Hymar believes their quarterfinal clash would be the highlight of all quarterfinal matches.

While noting that Algeria seems to have the better drilled team on paper, Hymar pointed out that Nigeria has a stronger attack and more quality players.

He predicted a victory for Nigeria with embattled Victor Osimhen scoring a header, thanks to an assist from teammate Ademola Lookman to shut up the Galatasary man's critics. His prediction of the game read:

"4. Nigeria vs Algeria.

"Nigeria came to this tournament as a disappointment, having failed to qualify for the World Cup twice. First in a group they were supposed to top, and second in a playoffs series they were the highest ranked.

"However they have been nothing but ruthless in this tournament, raking the maximum points in the group stage and making a statement 4-0 demolition of Mozambique in their second round fixture. The Super Eagles currently have the most devastating attack in the whole AFCON with 12 goals in 4 games, the highest of any team in the tournament.

"The Desert Foxes went unbeaten in the World Cup Qualifiers, dominating their group. And they are the only team in this AFCON, apart from Nigeria to win all their group games. More importantly, their dominant win over DRC , the same team that eliminated Nigeria from the World Cup has shown they are a quality team, capable of adapting to any opposition they face.

"This match will undoubtedly be the highlight of the quarter finals. On paper, it looks balanced. Algeria seemingly have the better drilled team, but Nigeria have the stronger attack and more quality players.

"At the end of the day, the match will be decided by which team take their chances. It will be decided by which side brings their full quality to bear.

"Prediction: Nigeria to win by Osimhen header from Lookman cross to shut up noisemakers finding best in behaviour."

See his Facebook post below:

AFCON 2025: Man's predictions elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Dominion Ogbonna said:

"North Vs West.

"Senegal, ivory coast, Nigeria, Cameroon will make it to the level."

Chibuike Njokunshi II said:

"I am seeing cameroun win Morocco.. If they can fling a strong SA team how much more.

"Like I predicted if Nigeria should win Algeria, AFCON is theirs."

Tobechukwu Okonkwo Joseph said:

"Nigeria vs Ivory Coast for another final.

"Cameroon will beat Morroco."

Chukwu Ujunwa said:

"This Nigeria/Algeria dey give me chills. DR Congo would have been easier to play.

"God abeg, Nigeria should just win."

Olafare Kemi Oyedeji said:

"This your Analysis wan wound me when it got to Nigeria own.

"We go win abi we no go win? Answer me fast fast make I no faint."

Charles Godwin said:

"Mad analysis, everything on point for me..that Cameroon, morroco will be very very tight..."

Osunsina Timi Hezekiah said:

"Well written bro. I always enjoy you take on matters. But on that Osimhen issue,we no go gree oo. That guy has some bad attitudes."

