A lady, known on TikTok as @sayrah6625, was overjoyed as Nigerian singer and rapper Divine Ikubor, widely known as Rema, gave her a dollar bill when he visited her church in Benin, the capital of Edo state, on Sunday, January 11.

Taking to TikTok, the excited lady shared a short clip of Rema in her church premises as he was mobbed by worshippers.

A lady says Rema gave her $100 (N142k) when he visited her church in Benin.

Amount Rema gave lady

In the video, the lady displayed a $100 (N142,396), which she claimed the singer had given her after she said hi to him.

According to her, he replied her greeting and then gave her the dollar bill. In her words:

"I said Hi to him, he said it back and gave me $100."

In the comment section, she disclosed that the name of her church, which Rema visited, is called Miracle Assembly, a worship centre located in Benin.

Rema, born on May 1, 2000 into a Christian family in Benin City, Edo State, hails from Igbanke in Orhionmwon LGA of the state.

A lady says Rema handed her a dollar bill when he visited her church.

Watch her video below:

Amount Rema gave lady stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the money that the lady received below:

MartyGreen✨ said:

"Big woman, do give away."

Fx Junky said:

"All the girls wore their best clothes as they heard that Rema is pulling up to the church."

UÑKÑØWÑ said:

"Which one come be “my church”like say ma ur papa get the church."

ENIFOME ❤️🥺☯️ said:

"Omo na Rema make me see my church members for social media."

Rose said:

"He come be like say na only me quick go house oh 😩because I just dy see una for my fyb since morning."

Tribal chief said:

"Later pastor go talk light has nothing to do with darkness."

Jüst Ñøså ✌️⛎ said:

"Na today I dey see all my church members tiktok profile."

JANE🤭💖 said:

"Which church? I don see like 3 posts today."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that singer Rema had met up with his old classmates in Benin during his homecoming concert.

Rema visits hometown Benin after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Rema visited his hometown after six years away, lighting up his community in Benin.

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng saw the Mavin artist in the company of other indigenous entertainers from his state, including Shallipopi and singer Davido's aide Israel DMW. The footage saw the group of men walking down the plane aisle while the DND hitmaker spotted at the forefront trying to take pictures with people around.

Another clip captured the esteemed moment a cultural dance troupe gave the musician a warm reception at the airport. Rema rose to prominence following the release of his 2019 song "Dumebi". Before then, he had already been signed to D'Prince's record company, Jonzing World, and was affiliated with Don Jazzy's Mavin.

Source: Legit.ng