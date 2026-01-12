A video of music star Rema attending a local church in his hometown in Benin City has gone viral online

A clip captured the heartwarming moment the cleric, during the service, publicly acknowledged the singer and his mother

Rema's appearance and the pastor’s acknowledgement also triggered reactions, with some netizens dropping comments about favouritism in church

Nigerian Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, recently paid a visit to the neighbourhood in Benin City, Edo state, where he was raised, as videos surfaced online.

A viral clip captured the Calm Down crooner walking through streets familiar from his childhood. He also stopped to take photographs outside houses he once knew and exchanged pleasantries with locals who were excited to see him.

Rema attends church service with his mum

One of the videos from Rema's return to Benin that gained traction was a clip that showed him at a local church.

Rema was spotted attending church alongside his mother, where his appearance sparked murmurs and excitement among worshippers.

A viral video also captured the moment a pastor acknowledged the Mavin star and his mother during the service.

"You look more handsome physically than in pictures," the pastor said, applauding Rema, who sported braided hair and black sunglasses.

Recall that in 2024, during his homecoming concert in Benin City, Rema pledged to donate ₦105 million to the Benin branch of Christ Embassy, founded by Chris Oyakhilome.

He announced that ₦85 million would go to the church, while ₦20 million was pledged to a widow from the congregation.

Comments as pastor praises Rema

Reacting, some netizens pointed out the perceived religious favouritism, noting how Rema was warmly received compared to the scrutiny of similar appearances by non-famous individuals.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

damascots2014 commented:

"Dem de allow male braids for church now ? Get money o."

mayyor_ commented:

"So pastor no fit preach bitter message tell am say him music no dey glorify God. "

nolimit_stone said:

"When you get money for Nigeria ehnn there’s no place better to be.. even pastor go glaze you."

J_WEALTH1 reacted:

"See as pastor no fit tell am wetin he go tell poor man piking RELIGION IS FOR THE POOR!!!"

WIZEINTHEBEAT said:

“Take Jesus to the world ke, abi take bumbum to the world."

toluthecreator said:

"all the freaky things he says in song, still praises him."

toxiccccccx commented:

"If na me carry tattoo and piercing go church now...All the elders go talk say na poor home training pastor go say na spiritual attack."

achille_frank said:

"Jest make money.Same pastors that will tell u not to sing circular music that it is a sin will still celebrate you when u eventually blow and become a celebrity.This is just a typical example,if I am lying then why acknowledging Rema a Circular singer in the church?"

FRANKLIN_CFO commented:

"Omo try guide for this life, see as rema go church pastor Dey tell rema say emm look handsome, person way Dey smoke."

