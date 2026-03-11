Many migrants move to the United Kingdom on partner or spouse visas, which allow them to live in the country through their relationship with a British citizen or a settled partner

However, immigration rules can change quickly if that relationship ends and knowing the next steps to take is important

Understanding these rules is important for anyone living in Britain on a family or partner visa, to avoid immigration consequences that may arise

Relocating to the United Kingdom on a partner visa can lead to unforeseen issues if the marriage crashes.

According to guidance published by the UK Home Office, there are key things that migrants whose visas depend on their partners must do when they separate or divorce.

Below are five key UK visa rules migrants should know if their relationship breaks down:

1. Inform the UK Home Office of separation

If your visa depends on your partner (such as a spouse or dependent visa), you are usually required to tell the Home Office when you separate or divorce.

The requirement applies if your permission to stay in the UK is based on a relationship, including a spouse or partner family visa, a dependent visa on a partner’s UK visa or some EU Settlement Scheme family permits or pre-settled status linked to a partner.

To inform the Home Office of your separation, you can either print a public statement if you don’t want the Home Office to inform your partner about your letter.

But if you want them to inform your partner, you’re to print out the consent. Any of these forms should be sent tp the home office with a cover letter including both you and your partner’s information.

2. Apply for new visa or leave UK

Once the relationship ends, you typically cannot continue staying on the same visa. You must either apply for another visa or leave the UK.

The same rules apply if your ex-partner’s visa is based on your relationship (for example, they’re your dependant or you’re their ‘sponsor’).

If you want to remain in the UK, immigration authorities advise applying as soon as the relationship breaks down, rather than waiting for your current visa to expire.

For immigrants who have a British National (Overseas) visa, you do not need to tell the Home Office when you divorce or separate from your partner. You can apply to extend your visa or live permanently in the UK even if your relationship has ended.

3. Explore other UK immigration routes

For a spouse who wants to remain in the UK after the marriage ends, you can check to see if you qualify for other immigration routes.

Some people may be eligible to switch to another visa category, such as a work visa, a visa as the parent of a British or settled child, or a visa based on private life in the UK.

4. Domestic abuse victims can apply for settlement

If the separation is based on domestic abuse, the affected victim may apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) instead of leaving the country.

Another way you can apply for ILR is when you’ve lived in the UK for 10 years (long residence).

Getting indefinite leave to remain means you can live, work, study or claim benefits in the UK without time restrictions. You can use it to become a British citizen if you’re eligible.

5. UK Home Office must be updated if you reconcile

If you inform immigration authorities about a separation but later get back together, you must notify the Home Office again and update your situation.

This can be done in two ways: You can either use the online service to inform the Home Office or send another letter and a copy of the form by post.

Note that for the latter, you must include the same information that you put in the first letter or form.

