Ahead of the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria, many persons have shared their prediction of the game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play in their 18th AFCON quarterfinals against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, 2026

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the predictions from different people based on the outcome of the match, and dreams some have had about the match

Ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria's AFCON quarterfinal match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, many people had taken to social media to share their predictions.

They made their predictions public, with some claiming that they saw the scores in their dreams.

Four people predict the outcome of Nigeria vs Algeria match. Photo: Facebook/ Kelvin's corner, X/@mide4liffy, @CAF_online

Source: UGC

Here are some of the predictions for the Nigeria vs Algeria quarterfinal match:

1. Sierra Leonean man shares prediction of AFCON match

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh had correctly predicted the results of 15 games so far, including all the matches from the just-concluded Round of 16 of the ongoing continental tournament.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 8, Amadu Gbandeh stated that the match between Nigeria and Algeria would be a decent one.

He predicted that it would be a showdown between the tournament's best defence and best attack, tipping the match to be dramatic.

Amadu further predicted both teams scoring, but noted that the Super Eagles would eventually carry the day in regular time. He ruled out the possibility of the match going into extra time.

2. US-based preacher shares dream about AFCON match

Perez Ndi, a US-based preacher, publicly shared what he 'saw' concerning the outcome of the Nigeria versus Algeria.

In a video released on TikTok, the preacher claimed that he saw goals in the match. Perez, who spoke in a video, congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria in advance, stating that the West African side will emerge victorious.

The pastor further said that the Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen will score some goals in the match, and charged him to do so.

3. Facebook user confidently predicts Nigeria vs Algeria match

A man named Kelvin took to his Facebook page to make the statement ahead of the game while explaining his position.

His prediction comes just days after Nigeria defeated Mozambique in an interesting game that ended 4-0 on 5th January.

Speaking about what he feels would be the exact score of the match, he added:

"I simply believe: 🇳🇬 Nigeria will beat Algeria 3 goals to 1."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play in its 18th AFCON quarterfinals against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Photo: AFCON

Source: Getty Images

4. Lady shares dream she had about Nigeria vs Algeria match

A young Nigerian lady shared the dream she had ahead of the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria, which made her cry bitterly over the score and outcome she saw.

The lady posted this online ahead of the upcoming match scheduled to take place on January 10 at a stadium in Morocco known as the Marrakech Stadium.

Speaking about the next match of the Super Eagles, she explained that she cried after seeing the score in her dream, but the result remained the same throughout.

Giving a breakdown of the dream, she continued:

"Algeria beat Nigeria 3–0 . I cried bitterly in my dream, but the score was still the same. For bettors: Algeria 3 vs Nigeria 0."

Man shares dream about Nigeria vs Algeria match

In a related story, a man took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the dream he had concerning the result of the Nigeria versus Algeria AFCON quarterfinal clash on Saturday.

Both teams, with a perfect win record so far in the tournament, will battle for a slot in the semifinal at the Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng