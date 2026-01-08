The Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement after the Super Eagles stars arrived in Marrakech

Nigeria will face the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Super Eagles stars continue their preparations ahead of the match, having been impressive at the ongoing tournament

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement after the Super Eagles stars arrived in Marrakech after four matches in Fez.

Nigeria has played all previous four matches at Complexe Sportif de Fes, winning all: the 2-1 win over Tanzania, the 3-2 win over Tunisia, the 3-1 win over Uganda, all in the group stage.

Super Eagles arrive in Marrakech ahead of Algeria clash. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles also played their Round of 16 match against the Mambas of Mozambique at Fez, winning 4-0 to progress to the quarter-final of the tournament.

As noted by CAF, Nigeria drew Algeria in the quarter-final and had to leave Fez and move to Marrakech for their fixture against the Desert Foxes.

Nigeria and Algeria will face off in the quarter-final at Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 5 pm Nigerian time.

NFF releases statement on Super Eagles

The Super Eagles stars and crew arrived in Marrakech on Thursday, January 8, 2026, and immediately went to work, holding their first training session.

Victor Osimhen was spotted with the team after the incident with Ademola Lookman during the match against Mozambique, which has now been resolved.

The NFF published a statement confirming the team’s readiness, claiming the attack trio of Osimhen, Lookman and Akor Adams are determined to punish the Desert Foxes.

Osimhen and Lookman have now put their scuffle behind them and will hope to add to their impressive goal rallies of three each so far at this tournament.

Eric Chelle focused on Algeria

Eric Chelle, who was the manager of Algerian side MC Oran before Nigeria came calling, has set his sights on the quarter-final match, cutting off distractions.

The manager dismissed discussions around Nigeria being one of the favourites, and prefers to take the tournament game by game.

Nigeria is in Rabat for the quarter-final and will remain in the city if they reach the semi-final. Their destination after the semi-final depends on whether they win or lose. If they win, they remain in Rabat; if they lose, they will travel to Casablanca for the third-place match.

Eric Chelle remains focused ahead of Nigeria vs Algeria. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“I prefer to stay focused now on Marrakech and there is a game to play and after the game we can think about our accommodation, but now we go to Marrakech and I hope, if God is with me, we will travel to another town,” Chelle told Foot Africa.

“But now we go to Marrakech and the story starts in Marrakech, so we have to stay focused on Marrakech, training sessions, and the next game.”

Nigeria will face the winner of the match between the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Atlas Lions of Morocco if they advance to the semi-final.

Riyad Mahrez sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Riyad Mahrez sent a message to Nigeria ahead of their AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash in Marrakech on Saturday.

The Saudi-based attacker claims that Algeria knows Nigeria well and added that maybe there could be another last-minute free kick, as there was in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng