The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has initiated a petition to the Confederation of African Football for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Desert Foxes have played all four of their matches at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, winning each one, including a 3-0 victory over Sudan, a 1-0 win against Burkina Faso, and a 3-1 triumph over Equatorial Guinea in the group stage.

Algeria also played their Round of 16 match against the Leopards of DR Congo at Rabat, recording a slim 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinal of the continental tournament.

Algeria will face Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The two-time AFCON winners will face off with the Super Eagles at Grande Stade de Marrakesh on Saturday, January 10, per Olympics.

FAF shares reason for petition

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has explained why it submitted a petition to CAF ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal clash against Nigeria.

According to BSN, the FAF said the decision was based on concerns over the ticketing arrangements for the highly anticipated encounter.

FAF president Walid Sadi confirmed that the petition was submitted after ticket sales for the match were reportedly closed.

The Algerian football authorities expressed concern that the limited availability of tickets could restrict their supporters’ attendance, potentially allowing Super Eagles fans to dominate the stands.

The official added that the timing and manner of the ticket closure could demoralise Algerian supporters.

Algeria vs Nigeria head-to-head

The Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes have faced each other five times in the last 10 years, with Algeria holding the upper hand.

The North African giants have beaten Nigeria three times, including a 2-1 victory in the semifinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, while Nigeria have recorded one win.

Algeria are targeting a third AFCON title, while Nigeria are chasing their fourth at the ongoing tournament.

The Desert Foxes have conceded just one goal so far, while the Super Eagles have allowed four.

Riyad Mahrez during the 2025 AFCON match between Algeria and DR Congo at Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco on January 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has fired a warning shot at the Super Eagles ahead of their quarterfinal clash.

The former Manchester City star explained that the Deserts Fox have the potential to send Nigeria packing at the AFCON.

He recalled that Algeria stopped Nigeria from winning their fourth title at the 2019 edition in Egypt. He said:

“We haven’t conceded many opportunities, and we still know we have players who can make a difference.

“Nigeria? We know them well; the game will not be easy. A free kick at the last minute again? We will see, anything is possible,” Mahrez was quoted by Elbotola.

We'll be aggressive - Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has said the Super Eagles will maintain their aggressive approach on the ball when they face their opponents.

The Atalanta winger explained that the team is both physically strong and mentally prepared to take on the North African giants.

