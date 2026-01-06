The father of Latif, one of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in a car accident, has shared a video of the burial

The heartbroken man posted a rare video of his son’s burial reception in London, showing some of the attendees

Many reacted to the clip he posted, as the father shared what he observed about the guests at the funeral reception

The father of one of Anthony Joshua’s late friends posted a video from the reception of the funeral in the United Kingdom.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

Late Latif’s father posts a video of his funeral reception in London. Photo: TikTok/@aydigitalstudiolondon, X/@anthonyjoshua

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif's father posts funeral video

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

On his TikTok page, @aydigitalstudiolondon, Latif’s father posted a video from the reception ceremony after his son’s burial.

He shared his observations about the people who came to the event.

The man said:

“Gone too soon. My son burial I still can't believe how popular he was. Not until I sees thousands of people tripping round the world for his burial. My dear son Latif Kevin Ayodele. May yr soul rest in peace.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail video of Latif’s father at burial

@Katie Tallulah said:

"So many of us didn’t know your son or Sina but we all feel so deeply saddened by their passings. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

@Raydishes said:

"may Allah comfort you and your family Sir. I'm deeply sorry for your loss, may Allah grant Abdul lateef Ayodele jannatul Firdaus,may Allah forgive him and sina Ghami."

@yunni said:

"So sorry for your loss uncle. Your son was an inspiration to us and may he and Sina rest in peace and Allah grant them the highest ranks of Jannah. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time."

@Moon Stripe said:

"This is the power of Islam and the power of unity amongst the brothers and sisters, latif was a brother to us all, even those who couldn’t make it to his funeral, prayed for him. His death has had a massive impact on a lot of people. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return."

@shadeof.y said:

"I'm sorry for your loss uncle, you should be proud of him! He was loved by many. May God comfort you always."

The father of Anthony Joshua’s friend mourns his son who died in an accident. Photo: TikTok/@aydigitalstudiolondon

