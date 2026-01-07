Anthony Joshua’s uncle has opened up on what the boxer told the family after the car crash that claimed the lives of his friends

He hinted at the boxer’s retirement and shared how the family received the news about the boxer's alleged retirement from boxing

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, who died in the car crash were part of his boxing team

The uncle of Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, said the former world heavyweight champion was considering retiring from boxing after a car crash that killed his friends.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a truck that was stationary on the road.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua considering retirement after car crash

Following the car crash, Adedamola Joshua, Anthony’s uncle, stated that the boxer had informed the family that he was considering retirement.

His uncle made this known in an interview with The Punch, stating that the family were glad about the decision.

Adedamola Joshua said:

“The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.”

He added:

“Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy.”

The uncle also confirmed that the boxer had communicated his decision to the family.

Ghami served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele worked as his personal trainer, making both men integral members of his boxing camp.

Anthony Joshua attended friends’ burial in London

Anthony Joshua’s friends were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony, which came after he visited the families of the deceased.

A video of the boxer's arrival at the ceremony was shared on social media, and netizens shared their observations about him at the event.

Some also prayed for the boxer as he struggled with the grief of losing his two friends, who were part of his boxing team and personal life.

