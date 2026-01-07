A Nigerian journalist has shared a video showing what the police discovered about Anthony Joshua’s car accident

A Nigerian journalist has uncovered details about what actually led to the car accident involving heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the death of his two friends.

The individual shared a video online showing the moment he had an exclusive chat with a police officer identified in the video as Babaseyi Oluseyi.

Journalist uncovers details of Anthony Joshua’s crash

The exclusive discussion aimed to understand what led to the accident on December 29, 2025, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, where Anthony Joshua’s car crashed into a truck, resulting in the death of his friends.

In the video shared by the journalist, @dejilambo, he asked the police officer several questions about the crash, and the officer explained what the driver did that led to the accident.

In the video, the journalist asked the officer:

"Basically, when this report of the accident happened at about 11 p.m. on the said day… The car that Anthony Joshua, his friends, and his driver were in was taken to the Isagaam Police Division and safely kept pending investigation."

"Sir, eyewitnesses that we interviewed when we visited the scene of the crash alleged that Anthony Joshua’s driver was attempting to overtake a particular vehicle to catch up with the es.corts and, in the process, rammed into that truck. What has the police investigation established so far about what led to the accident?"

The police officer explained what the driver did that led to the crash. He highlighted two key points in his statement:

Police reveal driver error as key factor

"As I told you, investigations are ongoing, but as of now, we assert that the driver was speeding and swerved to the outer shoulder where the truck was parked, colliding with the stationary truck, and that’s what led to the accident."

"We are also urging eyewitnesses to come forward to give us an account of what they saw. It will not only help our investigation but also help us reach a logical conclusion on the cause of the accident and the surrounding circumstances."

The journalist went on to ask further questions regarding how the bodies of Anthony Joshua’s friends were discovered.

He said:

"The police investigation confirmed whether the corpses of Anthony Joshua’s friends were removed by bystanders or passersby from the crashed truck, or whether their bodies fell off as a result of the impact of the collision."

The policeman, however, could not provide a definitive answer and explained that more information would be made public soon to clarify everything.

