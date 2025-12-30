Hours after the accident involving Anthony Joshua, a man visited the scene and showed what he noticed about the truck

The man’s video showed the exact place the truck was parked before the boxer's car rammed into it on the expressway

What people saw about the parking position of the truck sparked fresh debate about the accident that got people talking

A Nigerian man shared what he saw when he visited the scene of the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

Anthony Joshua: Man Visits Accident Scene, Shows How Truck Hit By Boxer's Car Was Parked on Road

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Man visits scene of accident

Hours after the incident, a man identified as @ambassador_snazy on TikTok visited the scene of the accident and showed what he saw.

He displayed the trailer that was hit by the car, and many noticed how it was parked on the road.

The man said in the video:

“This is the truck that want to kill Anthony Joshua for us today o. This is the truck. Na this truck wan kills Anthony Joshua for us o.”

He added:

“I don't know what the driver was thinking while driving.”

Watch theTikTok video below:

Anthony Joshua: Reactions trail scene of accident

Gracious

"Something isn't adding up, the Rd is very wide, and why wasn't Anthony Joshua wearing any shirt?"

Prince Bola said:

The driver was apparently distracted. The passenger at the front must have seen the truck before the driver did. You automatically become the assistant driver when you sit beside the driver. I believe they were all distracted. May their souls rest in peace.

mayol888 said:

How did they not see that truck? Parked all the way to the side

Mark Edwin Yorke said:

I don't get it, looking at where the truck is parked apart from the car developing a fault i just can't see what might cause this accident apart from reckless and inexperienced driving. If it's overtaking why overtake on your right?

MERCY LAND MINISTRY INT'L

the driver should be held responsible. that truck is well parked guess it developed fault

Omooba79

Very clear visibility at 11 am..truck was parked well off road.. and road condition looks great No pothole or wet surface… clearly driver lost control due to speed or vehicle malfunction..

AWOLOWO ABIOLA

nothing concerned the truck, overspeeding is the cause."

Anthony Joshua: Man Visits Accident Scene, Shows How Truck Hit By Boxer’s Car Was Parked on Road

