A close relative of the late singer Destiny Boy shared an emotional account following his untimely death at 22

Celebrities and fans mourned the late Fuji-pop star as a family member reacted to claims about his father

A trending video of Destiny Boy's dad raised questions about a missing car and the singer’s final days

A relative of 22-year-old Fuji-pop star Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has shared a heartbreaking account following his sudden death.

Destiny Boy died on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the age of 22.

Destiny Boy's relative speaks out about his death amid his father's claim on his vehicle. Photo credit: @i_amdestinyboy. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Days after his passing, many celebrities and friends mourned him on social media. Amid this, one of Destiny Boy's relatives made a statement about his career and rumours about a car he had bought for his father.

Relative of Destiny Boy speaks

In the video, the grieving relative tearfully described the immense pressure he was under as the family's breadwinner from a young age.

She also explained the role Pasuma, a legendary Fuji musician, had on his career and progress in life.

She spoke about the report of Destiny Boy's father trying to retrieve a car belonging to his late son.

A close relative of the late singer Destiny Boy provides an emotional account after his death. Photo credit: i_amdestinyboy, Officialgboahtv. Image source: Instagram, X

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the young artist's father appealed to the public for help following the disappearance of his son’s SUV.

In the trending video, the father explained that he and his son went together to buy the car from a Lagos-based dealer, Lincoln Autos.

According to him, the car dealer provided a driver to take Destiny Boy home, and the driver had been with the family for about five weeks. However, he claimed the driver eventually returned the car to the dealer due to money-related issues.

In reaction to this, the relative, who is Destiny Boy's aunt, stated that the deceased never bought a car for his father.

According to her, the father still rides a motorcycle to this day.

Watch the video below:

Bouncer of Destiny Boy speaks

In a video shared by @olhaofficialspage1, the bouncer spoke about the character of Destiny Boy.

He said:

"The death of Destiny Boy pained everyone. Destiny Boy is a good child and a good person to everyone. We go around and work together. We know him inside out. The things people are saying are not exactly as it is, there’s nothing like that."

In the video, he also dismissed rumours that the late singer was a drunkard or involved in bad acts.

He continued:

"Since I started following him, when we are done with shows, we sleep on the same bed. I’ve never seen him with a cigarette, not even hard drugs. What has happened, there’s nothing we can do to God about it: He understands everything.

"He's someone who is well-doing and does well for us that follow him. Anywhere we go, people want to get close to him. Even upcoming artists, the crowd is always much."

Watch the video below:

Destiny Boy's friend shares last chat

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a man, who is a family friend to Destiny Boy, posted the last chat he had with the singer before his controversial death.

What the singer said about his health during the chat got people talking, as seen in the screenshot that he shared.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng