An investment research analyst, Nathanael Disu, has publicly displayed the new amazing feature that OPay added to its app

Amid worries about the new tax laws implemented on January 1, the new transfer feature OPay added will help Nigerians avoid paying a bank charge

Many Nigerians have shared their thoughts on the new feature on the fintech platform's app, with many commending OPay

Nigerian fintech platform, OPay, has been praised on social media by many Nigerians following the new transfer feature it added on its app following the implementation of the new tax laws by the Nigerian government.

Nathaniel Disu, an investment research analyst, took to Facebook to share a screenshot of the amazing transfer feature now available on OPay.

New tax laws: OPay's transfer feature

Nathanael hailed the fintech platform, marvelling that it has really cracked the Nigerian market.

He further pointed out that OPay knows how to appeal to the mass market. He wrote on Facebook:

"Opay has really cracked the Nigerian market.

"They know how to appeal to the mass market.

"Comment when you SEE IT."

With the N50 stamp duty for electronic transactions from N10k and above, some Nigerians began sending N9,999 to avoid paying the charge.

And OPay has made it easier by adding 'N9,999' to its templated list of amounts one could select on its app while making a transfer.

Tax laws: Nigerians react to Opay's feature

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions ot the new feature on OPay below:

Okonkwo Okonkwo said:

"Well they had to include it since it's popular amongst users."

Stephen Olatunji said:

"Okay just dey deliver , always making sure the government doesn't finish us completely."

Awotubo Toluwalase said:

"Dem just dey amaze me.

"If you notice, they have given us options for narration, you don't need to type in your narration, just pick any of the options."

Gershom Chris said:

"The level of advancement they integrate into their services, i am even afraid."

Jessica Gwaza said:

"#9,999.

"No matter how small a thing is is, e still get value.

"It's #1 turn to shine now."

Sam Chiuwa said:

"Well, I think it’s automated because a lot of people have been using that option and Opay has taken note of it."

Onuoha Somadina said:

"I thought this post was just for content, I had to go to my opay to confirm, mhen this ppl are something else."

