A Nigerian man who's using Opay has expressed his excitement on social media over a new update

In a trending post on X, he disclosed the new development he noticed when he tried to transfer money to an undisclosed person

Happy reactions trailed the post on the X app as many Opay users stormed the comments section to rejoice over the update

A Nigerian man has drawn people's attention to a recent change he noticed while using the Opay banking application.

The update came to light when he attempted to carry out a money transfer and observed an option that stood out from what users were previously accustomed to seeing on the platform.

Opay user rejoices after seeing transfer option of N9,999. Photo credit: @kali9/Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man excited over N9,999 Opay transfer option

His discovery quickly became a topic of discussion online, especially among Nigerians who regularly relied on digital banking services.

Identified on X as @socetyhatesjay, the man shared his observation with his followers, explaining that the adjustment appeared during a normal transfer attempt.

According to him, the application now displayed a transfer option of N9,999, a development he considered applaudable.

He stated that the development confirmed Opay's efforts to pay attention to customer experience and respond to user needs through small but meaningful adjustments.

The post did not go unnoticed. Shortly after it was shared, many other Opay users engaged with the discussion, flooding the comment section with reactions that showed excitement and approval.

Several commenters shared their joy, expressing satisfaction that the financial service provider continued to refine its features in ways that aligned with people's needs.

"Opay is doing everything to make sure they remain the No.1 banking app. They added N9,999 as a transfer option. Customers first," the man said.

Man draws people's attention to a 'new' development on Opay. Photo credit: Tech media.

Source: UGC

Reactions as man appreciates Opay banking service

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post on X.

Rosie said:

"That’s really nice."

Taofiq said:

"Sha no send me 9,999. I go collect my ₦1 balance o. I don't joke with my money."

LaudSam said:

"If opay was owned by a Nigerian they will not be helping us."

Elena said:

"They understand this marketing thing so well. 40-46. 36,000."

Cryptonite said:

"I love opay & every Nigerian should Too. They are making sure ordinary Nigerians survive."

Bad Man Boye reacted:

"Customer first before anything else."

Exgod said:

"I wish other banking apps and institutions would adopt this behavior the Nigeria go dea conducive to live in."

Tad said:

"Opay just sabi. If not for politics, opay would be a commercial bank and would be number one."

Ibrahim said:

"What is special about that 9999 option for real?There’s 9 on your keypads already. Acting like there was never the number 9 on your keypads before. Una dey really make me laff as una Dey do walahi. Cause why e Dey amaze una like say una see aliens."

Ibrahim said:

"Whatever lol. Numbers wey you fit type out yourself. Una mumu die wetin dey special about the 9999 option?"

Zirah reacted:

"I know how UI/UX works dude. All I want to know is why are you guys are provably jumping in your heads and celebrating like that 9999 option is something special? Bruh y’all can legit see 9 on y’all keypad too. Acting like 9 was never an option in y’all keypads."

Zsamuelsss reacted:

"If you don't understand the tech or reasoning behind that little UI/UX psychology, you are the daftt person here. Its something anyone can do, but, them adding it is quiet interesting."

EdgeVision said:

"See just leave opay for us. I see people staying in front of first bank today, I was wondering if they have not heard about opay."

Vique reacted:

"My data finished this morning and only opay would work and allow me get data. Opay is dear to my heart fr."

Exito said:

"I'll always rate them over all these thièves commercial banksOpay is a testament that all other banks can be stress free dey just decide to be wîcked."

Millie added:

"That’s how I started doing it late last year. Instead of 10,000 I just tell the person to send 9,999."

Suki commented:

"They evolve, as long as they keep doing that, they will remain at the top. No 2 ways about it."

See the post below:

Opay customer displays his account balance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went public with the amount he saw in his Opay account years after leaving N500 there.

The young man was amazed at the amount he saw after re-installing the app and shared a screenshot of his account balance.

Source: Legit.ng