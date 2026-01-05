A Nigerian woman with two children has publicly lamented the tax she was charged for an electronic transaction of N25k

The Federal Government of Nigeria began the implementation of the new tax laws on January 1, despite protests and criticisms that trailed them

The displeased mum of two expressed sadness about the tax deducted from her account and feared it could be higher for higher electronic transactions

Nwahiri Amarachi, a Nigerian mum of two, has cried out about the tax that was reportedly removed from her account after making an electronic transaction of N25k.

She shared a screenshot of her receipt on Facebook, and it sparked an outrage.

New tax laws: Mum's experience

According to the woman, she was charged N100 for the N25k transaction, and lamented that it was too much.

She wondered which way the country was headed. She wrote:

"I was charged almost 100 naira for tax.

"Nigeria,which way?

"This tax is too much o."

In the comment section, she noted that the tax would be higher for an electronic transaction of N100k. In her words:

"That means 100k tax fee will be very very big.

"This is getting serious."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had assured Nigerians that the new tax reforms, which took effect in 2026, is designed to ease the burden on the poor, low-income earners, and small businesses.

The President gave the assurance on Tuesday, December 16, at the 8th Annual Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable and the 76th posthumous birthday lecture of the late former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, held at the University of Ibadan.

New tax laws: Woman's outcry generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's outcry below:

Grace Alheri Bulus said:

"Omg."

Ola Edo Ola Edo said:

"Nawaoo."

NekyRhem said:

"Nigeria's don't want to do anything with it, they just relax. My sister it is well."

Moses Ijeoma Frankie said:

"Hmm nawaoo."

Assumpta Emejuru Nnamdi said:

"This is just the beginning, hmmm."

Alexer Joyce said:

"You no put description??"

National Assembly releases tax laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the National Assembly had made public the new tax reform acts after public outcry.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson to the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, who noted that the move was to ensure transparency following the allegation that the legislation had been altered. One of the members of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, had raised the allegation that there were differences between the tax reform laws that were passed by the lawmakers and the gazetted copy that was in the public.

The allegation had led to public outcry, and some Nigerians are now calling for the suspension of the implementation of the act. The laws are the Nigeria Tax Act 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

