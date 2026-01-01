Nigeria’s Fiscal Reforms introduced sweeping changes to the tax system, set to begin on January 1, 2026

The new law promised relief for low-income earners, average taxpayers, and small businesses across the country

Officials confirmed that four categories of Nigerians would be exempted from paying personal income tax under the revised rules

Personal income tax exemptions

Under the revised Personal Income Tax (PAYE) rules, four categories of Nigerians were identified as exempt from paying tax:

- Individuals earning the national minimum wage or less were exempt.

- Citizens with an annual gross income up to ₦1,200,000, which translated to about ₦800,000 taxable income, were exempt.

- Those earning annual gross income up to ₦20 million would benefit from reduced PAYE tax.

- Gifts were exempt from taxation.

Government’s position on tax relief

Authorities explained that the reforms were aimed at protecting vulnerable groups while ensuring fairness in the tax system. Officials noted that the exemptions would particularly benefit workers on minimum wage and small-scale earners.

Impact on Nigerians

Tax experts said the new law could improve disposable income for millions of Nigerians and reduce the pressure on households struggling with rising living costs. Analysts also suggested that the reduced PAYE rates for middle-income earners would encourage voluntary compliance and strengthen government revenue in the long term.

