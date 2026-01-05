A Nigerian man drew people’s attention to what he observed about the graveside of Anthony Joshua’s friend, who died in an accident

A man shared what he observed concerning the burial of the friends of popular British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Man speaks on Anthony Joshua's friends' burial

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

An X user, @josephMuztich, shared his observations about the graveside of both men, as they were buried side by side.

Posting a picture of the graveside, the man said:

“Anthony Joshua’s friends Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami have been laid to rest, side by side as they were in life. May Allah have mercy on them and grant them the highest ranks in Jannah.”

Reactions trail Anthony’s Joshua’s friends’ graveside

@Kryptotajeer said:

Ameen! Arent they Muslims, why are their graves decorated?

@Olu_las said:

May Allah raised them together in Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen.

@Sharrifshattima said:

O Allah, Amin, O Lord of the worlds

@r1zwanehsan said:

May Allah keep y safe and your brothers Abdul and Sina a prosper life in jannah

@princemovich7

Rest well brothers

@DrHamze_M said:

May Allah جل جلاله forgive their sins and grant them his mercy and protect them from the punishment of the grave.

@Bawayheen said:

"I have a question, are the Muslim and Christian graves the same there? Imam an-Nawawi—may Allah have mercy on him—said: "Our companions—may Allah have mercy on them—unanimously agreed that a Muslim is not to be buried in the graveyard of disbelievers, nor a disbeliever in the graveyard of Muslims." End quote from *Al-Majmoo‘* (5/285). let's pray that if they have done something bad in this world, Allah will forgive them and admit them to jannah."

Man shares observations about where Anthony Joshua's friends were buried. Photo: @JosephMutzich

Anthony Joshua's accident: Journalist Rufai Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people.

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident.

What he said generated buzz on social media, as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online.

