A Nigerian man shared his observations while attending the burial of Anthony Joshua’s friends in the United Kingdom

He mentioned what the boxer did before the ceremony and shared a rare photo of himself at the event in London

Many reacted as the man shared what he observed about the kind of people who also attended the emotional event

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom, Alistair Soyode, shared his observations while attending the burial of friends of popular British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

A UK-based man shares what he observed during Anthony Joshua’s friends’ burial. Photo: Facebook/Alistair Soyode

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Attendee at Anthony Joshua’s friends’ funeral speaks

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

On his Facebook page, Alistair Soyode posted a photo of himself at the ceremony and shared what the boxer did before the burial.

He also shared his observations about the kind of people who attended the burial in London.

The man said in his Facebook post:

“Today, I attended the burial event of Anthony Joshua's Coach and Trainer in London in the company of Minister Magaji from the NHC. May their souls rest in peace.

“Prior the ceremony, Champ #Anthony #anthonyjoshua issued public update after the car crash in Nigeria which injured him and killed the two close friends and team members.

“Families, friends and associates numbering in hundreds attended Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami prayers in London and buried at Hendon Cemetery.

“He captioned the post message- “My Brothers Keeper”.

A man who attended Anthony Joshua's friends' burial posts photo from the event. Photo: Facebook/Alistair Soyode

Man’s observations about Anthony Joshua’s friends’ burial trends

Princess Halima Jubril said:

"Very sad. may God rest their souls and comfort him and their families and associates."

Akeju Olagbaju said:

"My brother it is well, I hope BEN TV covered it so that we can watch it on line."

Martha CH said:

"So young, fit & succeeding in their field, with their lives in front of them. That's what is so sad. God's speed young men."

Tunde Ayandosu said:

"May Almighty Allah forgives all their shortcomings and grant their soul eternal rest. It so sad."

Jenny Chika Okafor said:

"Heartbreaking . I am praying for his friend and him too. The emotional burden must be very heavy for him. May their souls rest in perfect peace and may he heal and remain a friend to both families."

Another lady drew people’s attention to what she observed about Anthony Joshua at his friends’ burial in the United Kingdom.

Anthony Joshua's accident: Journalist Rufai Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people.

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident.

What he said generated buzz on social media, as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online.

