A Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on the X app, commiserating with Anthony Joshua over the demise of his two friends

In the post, he also extended condolences to the grieving families of the two men who unfortunately passed away

Emotional reactions have been flooding various social media platforms since the news of the fatal accident surfaced online

Following the news of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two close friends of boxing star Anthony Joshua, emotional reactions have been flooding social media.

The tragic incident sparked condolence messages and sympathy on various online platforms.

Man mourns demise of Anthony Joshua's friends

Identified as @peacemufc1 on X, the man expressed his sympathy towards Joshua and his family, offering condolences during this difficult period.

The man also paid tribute to the deceased friends, Latz and Sina, who lost their lives in the crash.

The heartfelt post deeply touched Nigerians, as people from all over came together to mourn the loss of the two men.

In his message, he wished for Joshua and the bereaved families to find solace and strength in the wake of their devastating loss.

He said:

"My heart goes out to Anthony Joshua and his family during this tough time. Rest in peace to his friends who've passed on. May they find strength and comfort in this difficult moment."

Nigerians mourn demise of Latz and Sina

Nigerians have been mourning the unfortunate demise of Latz and Sina.

Gutsy said:

"This is not easy for him, God knows the best."

Gold James said:

"Rip to his friends, and May God console them."

@King-Lexy AYO Mi said:

"I lost my son in this tragedy accident. Kevin Latif Ayodele may his soul rest in peace."

@Elisa Osaselle said:

"It hurts guys. but rest in peace, we never know more than our creator. We came here on a journey, we must all go back to our creator."

@Asatu sheriff said:

"May thealmighty forgive their shortcomings and grant all the departed souls alijannat amen."

@Daniel added:

"Anthony Joshua I feel so sorry for you and your friends may get the best bed in heaven boys."

@Camal Oshodi said:

"Allahamdulillah I'm a Muslim. Muslims don't believe that death is cause by someone because Muslims accept death as a predetermined, natural transition ordained by Allah.

@Hasan_804 said:

"Sending salawat when you have just buried your son in the ground just shows this women has incredible strength and imaan. Allahumma salli ala Muhammad wa ala aali Muhammad."

@Username1928837473772 added:

"Sina’s EvolveGym was my second home. It took me out of dark places and I thank his soul for creating a space like that. He was a good human and it’s sad i’ll never see him again in the gym. RIP."

See the post below:

