A heartbroken lady has shared a post on the Instagram app mourning the demise of Sina and sharing her last chat with him

Sina, whose full name is Sina "Evolve" Ghami, was a long-time member of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua's training team

Massive reactions trailed the lady's Instagram post as social media users mourned the demise of the victim

A grieving lady has mourned the death of Sina Ghami, popularly known as Sina Evolve on Instagram.

She tearfully shared the final chat that they had about 12 days before he died in a fatal accident in Nigeria.

Lady mourns the demise of Sina, Anthony Joshua's friend. Photo credit: @maurvibes/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady posts last chat with Sina

Her emotional post drew attention on the app, with many netizens expressing pain and sorrow over the loss.

Sina had been a long-standing member of the training team of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and was well known within sporting and fitness circles for his positive influence and ambition.

The post was shared through the lady's verified Instagram account, @maurvibes, where she lamented over his demise and disclosed the depth of their friendship.

She explained that she had known Sina since childhood and that their bond became strong as they grew older, even as their lives took different paths.

According to her, the news of his passing left her deeply shaken and struggling to accept the reality of what had happened.

She also spoke about her pride in his achievements, particularly his dedication to building Evolve Gym, a project he had once excitedly introduced to her while outlining his long-term vision.

Lady in pain over the death of Sina, Anthony Joshua's friend. Photo credit: @maurvibes/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She noted that he remained committed to that dream and successfully brought it to life, a fact she said filled her with admiration.

The grieving lady also referred to their last conversation, which took place 12 days before the fatal incident.

She explained that she had told Sina she had been occupied with motherhood and that they hoped to meet when time allowed.

That meeting never happened, a missed opportunity she said she now regretted deeply, especially as she had hoped to see him before Christmas.

Sina lost his life in a tragic accident in Nigeria while travelling with heavyweight boxing legend Anthony Joshua.

The lady's post read:

"I have known you since I was 11 years old. And I am sick to my stomach to know how you left us because anybody who knew you and knew the light you carry knows that you absolutely deserve nothing close to this. The laughs we had throughout school and the banter we continue to carry anytime we touch base as adults. Proud to call you a friend. Your smile, good energy, and pure heart is still being felt even as we all have to carry the weight of our memories with you knowing they will be our last. You took me to your first space you ever got to start building, Evolve Gym, years ago and you was so excited.

"You told me your plan to use the space and what you wanted to build and my goodness, did you keep your word. I am so proud of you, always. We were just kids, travelling, fulfilling our dreams in different lanes and never switched up on each other. My G, you did all of us proud and I am sorry this happened to you. I have been frozen for the past 24 hours. I couldn't post because to be honest, I didn't believe it was real. I tried everything to check and see if Instagram was mistaken. I regret we did not meet up before Christmas. I wanted to see my old friend so bad.

"I sent you that voice note letting you know I was good and just busy being a mom, but our link up did not happen because God knew my heart would have been too fragile to embrace you with this sad news coming just twelve days later. I want you to know that you are deeply appreciated down here and every person you have met along your professional journey is filled with nothing but positive memories of you and regret. Your personal life is so fragile. I am still processing and accepting this like many are. Please say hi to Strings for me. Sleep well, brother. My G."

Netizens mourn unfortunate demise of Sina

Netizens have taken turns to mourn the demise of Sina

@Ronz said:

"Let us take lessons from this, that's why it is discouraged to post our blessings on socials, evil eye is fr."

@ree_8484 said:

"Hopefully the families of the men were told before it was splashed all over the internet."

@ÄÜŘÄ reacted:

"Without him knowing that his is last food Allah protect us when we need to be protected the guy even say 1 life before dying no matter what you will give a sign have seen that from so much people."

@TikTok Systems Notification said:

"He said one life and the other guy that died made an insta post like 3 days ago saying to enjoy life and that it’s precious. There’s always eerie messages whenever someone dies, almost like foreshadowing."

@Strangething said:

"Astigfirullah, that’s what we must say 24/7 imagine if we knew our expiry, how would we react. It is all planned by Allah swt. May the brothers be forgiven and make it easy for them in their graves. Ameen."

@Seek_God_1st said:

"Who is the guy with Shina in this video? Was he the driver in the fatal accident that survived? RIP Shina. Prayers up for your family and friends."

@SHELL added:

"Him saying one life and the other friend who died had such a poignant last Instagram post about life as well. Insane."

See the post below:

Eyewitness speaks on Anthony Joshua's car accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyewitness shared what he witnessed during the recent accident involving heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In a heartbreaking post shared via the Instagram app, the man recounted how the boxer's car allegedly drove under a parked truck.

Source: Legit.ng