An eyewitness has shared what he witnessed during the recent accident involving heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

In a heartbreaking post shared via the Instagram app, the man recounted how the boxer's car allegedly drove under a parked truck

Emotional reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens mourned the demise of the two men who lost their lives in the accident

An eyewitness account has brought fresh attention to the tragic road accident that reportedly involved heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

The incident, which left many Nigerians devastated, was said to have occurred when a car ended up under a stationary truck on a highway.

Man shares what he observed during Anthony Joshua's car accident. Photo credit: @SkyNews/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Eyewitness recounts scene of Anthony Joshua's accident

The event led to the death of two men who were close friends to the boxer, and this sparked emotional reactions from Nigerians.

Speaking to @SkyNews on Instagram, an eyewitness, identified as Ajala Yusuf Oluwaseyi, recalled the moments surrounding the crash.

In his narration, he noted that the sound which first drew attention did not immediately signal a serious collision, causing people in the area to initially misjudge the situation.

According to him, the loud impact led bystanders to believe that a truck had suffered a tyre failure.

It was only after people moved closer to the scene that the true nature of the incident became clear.

Eyewitness narrates what happened on the day Anthony Joshua had an accident. Photo credit: Football world.

Source: UGC

The car involved had reportedly slid underneath a truck that had been parked along the road, a sight that left witnesses deeply heartbroken.

Ajala's eyewitness account stressed on the emotional weight of the moment as he recounted how the shock of seeing the wreckage affected the boxer, explaining that the scene was so distressing that he struggled to react or speak immediately afterwards.

In his words:

"We heard a noise boom. We thought it was a truck's tyre that got bursted. We just saw a car drove under a truck that parked at the highway. We had to rush there to check what happened. He was shocked when he saw the incident. He couldn't talk."

Reactions as eyewitnesses speaks about Anthony Joshua's crash

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Officialdaddymo said:

"Why are there large trucks parked on the side of the road without Caution signs? He should have been transported in a safer manner and not made to walk to the car and sit down. There was no stretcher. The emergency services are inadequate. This has shed more light on the Systemic failure that plagues our country. May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

Theonlyigwee said:

"5 minutes my back foot."

Queenreenthe1st said:

"Who is the driver in all this and where is the 5th person that was in the car."

Bbeycham reacted:

"If he wasn’t hurt he won’t be sitting in the vehicle after the crash, gimme that mic my friend!!"

Spencerdance76 said:

"Jesus, no spinal board, no neck brace. Any injuries probably made worse. Just pulling him out."

Aninye_j said:

"here is the God forsaken driver."

Okandy_naija reacted:

"Nigeria got popular in a wrong way."

Eugenehama said:

"Ambulance? It seems everyone but the right department."

Femi_shiba_1 said:

"Poor country. No cctv camera to confirm what happen. Just only eye witness! Giant of africa indeed."

Fodmj_clari said:

"Me about to misuse this soundddd."

See the post below:

Man releases photo with Anthony Joshua's trainer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man mourned the tragic demise of Latif "Latz" Ayodele, British boxer Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, who was killed in a car crash on Monday, December 29.

Latif was one of two people who lost their lives in the accident involving Joshua after their SUV crashed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Source: Legit.ng