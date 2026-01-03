Anita Joseph reacted after her estranged husband, MC Fish, publicly shared his side of their marriage and claimed she made the first move

The actress expressed frustration online, urging him to stop dragging her into public drama and allow her to move on

Legit.ng also reported that MC Fish defended his profession and denied claims that he depended on her financially during their marriage

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has responded publicly after her estranged husband, Fisayo “MC Fish” Michael, shared his version of events surrounding their relationship and marriage.

The drama took an unexpected turn after MC Fish broke his silence in a series of posts on his Instagram story, where he addressed long-standing rumours about his profession and his role in their failed marriage.

He claimed that Anita Joseph was the one who made the first move and that their interaction eventually led to marriage.

Reacting to his posts, Anita Joseph took to her Instagram story to express her frustration and asked him to stop involving her in online disputes.

In a strongly worded message, the actress said she wanted peace and growth in the new year and did not want to be dragged into unnecessary drama.

“I don’t want to run in the mud with you,” she wrote, adding that if her ex-husband had anything to say, he should say it and allow her to move on with her life.

She also made it clear that she was not interested in whatever online battles he was fighting and ended her message by firmly asking him to leave her alone.

"Please, this is a new year, if you have whatever you want to say, please say it now and let me get on with my life.. I don't know who you are fighting with Online, but please leave me out of whatever you are fighting...This new year is growth and all positivity for me, stop dragging me back with your mess.... Shalom!! LEAVE ME ALONE!!!."

Earlier, MC Fish had used his platform to defend himself against claims that he depended financially on the actress during their marriage.

He stated that he has worked as an MC and hypeman for over 15 years and rejected allegations that he does not earn a living.

He also dismissed claims that Anita Joseph singlehandedly paid all the bills during their five-year marriage, insisting that he contributed financially and worked hard for his money. According to him, stereotypes attached to the hypeman profession have led people to unfairly dismiss his work.

MC Fish further warned that he had deliberately avoided speaking about their marriage but would respond if pushed further.

He also defended his profession, noting that many critics still hire hypemen for their events, and argued that Anita Joseph would not have married him if there was no future in his career.

The public exchange has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many urging both parties to resolve their issues privately and move on peacefully.

chri.styngozi said:

"Queen may still remain the odogwu silencer .that woman need to be studied in the university how she was able to keep silent even they triggered her .she never shade or reply."

dear_maggy said:

"Whatever you do as a female... DONT TOAST A MAN, DONT ASK A MAN OUT, DONT MAKE THE FORST MOVE... SHALOM. HAPPY YEAR 2026 TO YOU ALL."

shopexclusive_withcindy said:

"I love how people who come direct like this and move on from it. We all heal differently. One thing I love about this woman. She loved when she wanted to and when it ended she moved and she never hid it. She openly admit it’s over same way she openly showed love publicly. I wish her and her ex a happy and peaceful life. No one understands life 💯."

cys_properties said:

I like what she did , talk weti Dey your mind , no Dey threaten me . Go on , embarrass yourself, talk like an anuofia and move on , because nobody go reply you

omo_owa said:

"How about you just send it to his phone?."

d_nonies_shop said:

"I like her response. A queen I stan😍."

ogensimah said:

"I would rather swallow a car than toast a man or beg him to stay with me, no matter how "woke" you people make it look...it's not my thing. A man must pursue me and earn me with his character, mindset, and money..."

missamore_u said:

"She dropped her post without shading anyone and moved on … her clown of a husband started dropping shades .. I hope she just stays silent and not respond to him."

symply_tboss said:

"He said she didn’t feed him, yet he entered the marriage looking like the letter “I” and left looking like a full finger. Be grateful. 🙄."

glitzlingerie said:

"Anita this isn't necessary...learn to keep quiet even when you want to spill."

meekaygh said:

"Things like these keeps me thanking God for not flaunting any man in this social media space…."

mbiyaaimee said:

"Relationship oh 😢😢 why can't people move on in peace and dignity."

What a seer said about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng previously reported that popular seer, Bright, sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

In a viral video, the seer stated that the now-divorced couple were going to work for God. According to her, they can't run away from the call of God on their lives.

