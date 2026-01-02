A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram mourning the unfortunate demise of his friend

In his heartbreaking post, he disclosed the last conversation they had and recounted the promise she made to visit his family

While sharing his pain online, he expressed concern over the wellbeing of her son, Leo, whom she worked tirelessly to care for

Man devastated as friend dies in boat accident

He recalled how news of a fatal boat mishap reached him and how, at first, it felt distant and unreal.

That sense of detachment vanished when he realised the disaster had taken someone he cherished deeply.

In his post, he reiterated his shock, grief and disbelief, as he tried to come to terms with how fast a familiar person was taken away.

The man, identified as Chamberlain Chimeremeze and known on Instagram as @chamberlain_dgee, also spoke about their final conversation.

He recalled a conversation only days before the accident, during which his friend had reached out with festive wishes and promised to visit his family.

The memory of laughter and shared anticipation made the loss even more painful, as he remembered their last conversation.

In his words:

"My heart is completely shattered. Two days ago, I read the devastating news of a boat accident that claimed six lives, never imagining the tragedy would strike so close to home. Just days ago, you called to wish my family a Merry Christmas, laughing and promising to visit us soon. I cannot believe that was our last conversation.

"What hurts the most is thinking of your son, Leo. You lived for that boy; you worked tirelessly to give him the world, and you never joked with his happiness. Now, my heart aches wondering who will ever love and care for him the way you did. Death has stolen you from us far too soon. Rest in peace, Ella. You are forever in our hearts. Please keep her family and little Leo in your prayers. Rest in peace, Ella.”

Reactions as man mourns late friend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking post.

