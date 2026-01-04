A Venezuelan woman, Mariangela Wilber, who relocated to the United States when she was 14, has broken her silence following the capture of her country's president, Nicolas Maduro, by America

Mariangela Wilber, a Venezuelan woman who migrated from her country to the United States at 14, has hailed President Donald Trump for the capture of her country's president and leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro was captured in Venezuela early Saturday morning, along with his wife Cilia Flores, by the US Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, and flown to the US, where he would face federal narco-terrorism charges.

US captures Maduro: Venezuelan woman's heartfelt reaction

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mariangela shared the last picture she took before heading to the US, noting that she left with the hope that Maduro's regime would have fallen within months and she would then return home, but that didn't happen.

She said she saw firsthand how socialism took over her country, with her mum participating in many peaceful protests, as she was part of several groups that resisted the regime.

She noted that she was actively involved in many protests and recounted how the government began attacking peaceful protesters, resulting in her running for her life one time.

She delved into the sorry economic situation in Venezuela, noting that she had prayed for Venezuela to be freeso she could take her children home.

Mariangela thanked Trump for having the courage to pull off what no one dared to carry out, but admitted that she is uncertain of what the future holds for her country. Her Facebook post read:

"Here is the last picture I took before I left Venezuela to come to the United States. I was 14 years old. I left my country believing that, hopefully, the regime would fall within a few months and that I would be able to return.

"I witnessed firsthand how socialism was taking over our country. My mom participated in many peaceful protests, as she was part of several groups that fought against the regime. I went to many of those protests with her, standing up against the government. Eventually, the day came when the government began attacking peaceful protesters.

"One time, we heard gunshots, and I ran for my life. I truly thought I was going to lose my mom and my brother because she wasn’t running as fast as I was. That day, my mom told us we could no longer go with her to the protests. It was the moment when the government openly started attacking the opposition with guns—and it only grew far worse in the years that followed.

"I saw many family members lose their jobs simply because they thought differently. I watched as the government continued to oppress its own people.

"I still have a lot of family in Venezuela. They can go up to 40 days without water, lose power constantly, and sometimes my grandmother struggles to find her medication.

"For years, I have prayed for Venezuela to be free. I have always dreamed of bringing my children there one day and showing them where their mother grew up. Today, I feel like that dream is closer than I ever imagined.

"I am deeply thankful to all my non-Venezuelan friends who reached out and shared in this joy with me.

"Whether you agree or disagree with what the United States did today is not my concern. What matters to me is that no one else had the courage to do what Trump did, and for that, I am forever grateful to have lived to see a day like today.

"I don’t know what comes next, but I do know this: the future looks brighter than ever before, and I will continue to pray for the best."

US captures Maduro: Venezuelan woman's account stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Venezuelan woman's account below:

Julie Paulsen Hellberg said:

"We were thinking about you and your family today and the happiness you must have been feeling! Praise God for President Trump!"

Ena Maria Miranda Overton said:

"With today’s ACTIONS we hope and pray that we will have a Free Cuba one day! My parents went through the same hardships as you and yours and had to flee Cuba for their lives before they stopped the flights. We still have family suffering there. Continued prayers for our families & freedom!"

Kristen Kalakay said:

"Tears of joy! So happy that you and your family and fellow Venezuelans can begin to build a brighter future! Love to you all!"

Raquel Raguse said:

"Mariangela Wilber your words reflect that great love for Venezuela. I pray to God that both your children and mine can witness the wonderful land we were born in. It will take time but this is a great start and that has to be thanked and celebrated."

Ryan Skuse said:

"Jenica and I were thinking about you today. Thank you for taking the time to write this and share it Mariangela. People need to hear the truth coming from someone that knows the reality vs the Ill narrative coming from cnn."

