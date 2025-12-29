An ex-Muslim man who is now an evangelist shared how he felt about Trump’s airstrikes in Sokoto state on Christmas day

He mentioned what was happening in the North as he hailed Trump, sparking reactions from netizens on social media

What he said in his Facebook post caught people's attention and sparked a debate about the reasons behind Trump's airstrikes

A Nigerian evangelist, Ibrahim Dikko, shared why he was happy about the bombing of ISIS terrorists in Sokoto by the United States President Donald Trump.

The attack, allegedly carried out on Trump’s orders, was recently confirmed in a news report published by Legit.ng.

An ex-Muslim celebrates as Trump orders airstrikes to terrorists in Sokoto. Photo: Evangelist Ibrahim Dikko

Source: Facebook

Before this, Trump had issued a deadly warning to the terrorists over alleged attacks against Christians, promising to unleash severe consequences if the attacks did not stop.

Just weeks later, an attack was reportedly carried out against terrorists in Sokoto.

Ex-Muslim man reacts to Trump's bombing

On his Facebook page, Evangelist Ibrahim Dikko, who was a former Muslim, shared why he was happy about Trump's actions in Nigeria.

He said on his Facebook post:

"I am the happiest person on this Christmas day to see terrorists being dealt with, Mr. Donald J. Trump I know you as a man of your word, you said it and it came to pass, 1sl@mic J!had!st t€rror!sts have disturbed the peace of Nigerians, most especially the Christians thank you so much for your sweet Christmas gift of wiping away Islamic Jihadists in Nigeria on the Christmas day.

"The IS Islamic have been crushed yesterday in the north west, ISWAP, B@k@ H@r@m, Fulani Jihadist, Fulani Kidnappers, Fulani bandits, Lukwarawa, and etc... You're all gone to meet Allah, the president of america and the Prime minister of Israel will help you guys to gain ur 72 virgiins in Aljana.

"How can you have a peaceful Christmas celebration with those terrorists that disturb the peace of Christians, many people did not travel home for this Christmas because of the fear of attacks, and the president of America Mr. Donald J. Trump gave us the best Christmas gift by wiping them out from the surface of the earth, for me is the best Christmas gift, I mean you will not understand but come to north and see how Christians are been Burchard like animals by those Extremists."

An evangelist expresses his happiness over Trump's military action in Nigeria. Photo: Evangelist Ibrahim Dikko

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail evangelist's opinion aboutTrump's invasion

SN Douglas Kubuma Vyonku said:

"No loud am my oga just the test the microphone the real music go loud soon . Respect to DT."

Amalagu Tochi Joseph said:

"Trump na our papa! He made this Christmas remarkable!!!"

Ezekiel D Kas said:

"For the first time Christmas was celebrated in peace all over the north."

