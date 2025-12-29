A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after her husband's ex-girlfriend brought her loads to her family house

In a video, the lady lamented that the woman has been visiting the area too often, leaving her scared by the way she looks at her

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has expressed her fears online following repeated visits from her husband's former 'girlfriend' to her family residence.

The situation, which she confessed left her frightened and uncomfortable, went viral and drew reactions from viewers who came across the post.

Lady posts video of her husband's ex at her marital residence. Photo credit: @thelmaferry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reacts as husband's ex storms family house

Identified on TikTok as @thelmaferry, the lady posted a clip showing the former girlfriend standing outside the house with many personal properties.

The items were reportedly brought along without prior notice, creating the impression that she intended to stay.

The repeated appearances, according to the lady, quickly became a source of fear rather than a minor situation.

In the video, the former girlfriend was seen standing outside while rain fell on her properties.

The TikTok user explained that this was not the first time and claimed the visits had happened several times in the past.

She further stated that the woman had shown up on occasions when her husband was not at home, an act that intensified her fears.

Lady cries out after her husband's ex stormed her marital residence. Photo credit: @thelmaferry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Alongside the video, she shared a lengthy caption expressing frustration and anxiety over the situation.

In her words:

"Make my husband ex girlfriend move on nah. Why the stress ni? See as rain dey beat her properties this afternoon. How will you from nowhere say you want to live in a married man's house. Just got back from church now. She's still here o. The way she looks at me scares me honestly. This isn't the first, second or the third time. She has been coming even when my husband isn't home. God abeg o. Which kind obsessed ex be this na huh? Just carry loads come married man house."

Reactions as lady calls out husband's ex

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Nwunye JohnLinus said:

"Hia she was staying close to my shop location ooo here in elikpkwodu rukpokwu she just packed out few days ago."

@Pinamang said:

"Please stop covering for your husband.let him deal with her alone. There might be a secret you don’t even know. Trust men at your own risk."

@JACKIE said:

"She is heartbroken, they might have been in serious relationship for so so long, n he ended up not marrying her. Maybe it has affected her mentally pray she heals."

@RM_NwaNightingale said:

"Your husband knows!!! he might have dated her for years and dumped her, moved to a new location and married you,they might have struggled together!!"

@TOLUWANIMI said:

"Maybe they dated for so long and ur husband promise her marriage. Just talk to her and beg her to let go. She is depressed."

@Peter added:

"What you can't do another man will has finally found out that it's all nonsense and trying to come back to the good guy."

See the post below:

Ex-boyfriend begs for second chance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady triggered reactions on social media after displaying the series of messages she received from her former boyfriend, who wants them back together again.

According to the lady, she left the narcissistic relationship, noting that her ex had thought she could not do without him, but now he is begging for a second chance.

Source: Legit.ng