Washington Dc, US — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and removed from Venezuela early Saturday morning, January 3.

This follows a large-scale strike by the United States, US President Donald Trump confirmed.

The operation, reportedly involving the US Army’s elite Delta Force unit, marked a dramatic escalation in US-Venezuelan tensions.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader.

"Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country," Mr. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added that U.S. law enforcement was involved but did not specify which agencies.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he is expected to provide further details.

Explosions reported in Caracas as government responds

Images circulated on social media showed explosions in Caracas at around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), although these could not be independently verified.

The Venezuelan government has not formally confirmed the capture of Maduro, but his official Facebook page released a video describing attacks in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

The statement warned that the US would not succeed in its objective of seizing Venezuela’s oil and mineral resources. It also announced that Maduro had declared a national emergency and mobilised defence forces.

Defense minister calls for unity and resistance

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López called for a national united front against what he described as "the worst aggression" ever against the country.

In a video posted early Saturday, he urged calm and cohesion among citizens, warning:

"They've attacked us but they will not subdue us. Let’s not succumb to the panic the enemy seeks to instil."

He announced that all armed forces would be deployed following Maduro’s orders, without confirming the reported capture of the president.

Delta Force involvement highlights precision operation

CBS News reported that the US Army’s Delta Force, known for high-profile operations including the 2019 raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was responsible for the Maduro mission.

Maduro has previously faced charges in the United States, including a 2020 indictment for alleged narcoterrorism. Trump had repeatedly threatened action against the Venezuelan leader, stating as recently as 23 December 2025 that it would be “smart” for Maduro to leave power.

The operation represents a significant development in US-Venezuelan relations and is likely to have far-reaching geopolitical implications.

