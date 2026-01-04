A new video has surfaced showing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro being escorted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers inside the agency's headquarters in New York

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured during a surprise attack by special US forces on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, early Saturday, January 3, 2026

Rapid Response 47, the official White House rapid response account, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Maduro's 'perp walk' inside the DEA office in lower Manhattan

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

New York, USA - Hours after landing in the United States (US) following his controversial arrest in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro was perp-walked in front of the media and authorities in New York.

As reported by The Times of India, a footage shared by the US Government shows Maduro in handcuffs and flanked by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers as he was perp walked.

The first visual shows Venezuela’s ousted president, Maduro, on US soil as videos trend online. Photo credit: @sentdefender/X

Source: Twitter

Maduro perp-walked in New York

The New Zealand Herald also highlighted the viral clip in its report on Sunday, January 4.

On Sunday morning, January 4, 2026, the first visuals of Maduro emerged as the Latin American leader was seen handcuffed and flanked by security personnel walking down the hallway inside the US' DEA headquarters in New York City.

The embattled politician could be heard saying in the video released by the US:

“Happy new year."

Another video showed Maduro being escorted down the steps of a plane that was carrying him and his wife at Stewart International Airport, north of New York City. The pair were escorted slowly down the steps of the aircraft.

Trump announces Maduro capture operation

Legit.ng recalls that US President Donald Trump announced the operation on Truth Social, saying Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been captured and flown out of Venezuela.

Trump posted:

“The United States has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader."

Nicolás Maduro is in custody at a New York detention centre as Donald Trump says the US will 'run' Venezuela. Photo credits: Jesus Vargas/Contribution

Source: Getty Images

The development capped an intensive Trump administration pressure campaign on Maduro and months of secret planning, resulting in the most assertive American action to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the pair would face “the full wrath of American justice on American soil, in American courts.”

Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, demanded that the United States free Maduro and called him the country’s rightful leader.

The videos and photos of incarcerated Maduro can be viewed below:

Read more on Nicolas Maduro:

Isreal DMW comments on Maduro’s arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, the logistics manager and aide to Nigerian music star Davido, reacted to the capture of Maduro by the United States.

Amid the controversies that have trailed the Venezuelan president's capture, Israel, in a post via his Instagram story, claimed Maduro might spend the rest of his days behind bars.

Source: Legit.ng