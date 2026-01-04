Maduro: First Video Shows Arrested Venezuela's President in US Custody, Clips Trend
- A new video has surfaced showing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro being escorted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers inside the agency's headquarters in New York
- Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured during a surprise attack by special US forces on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, early Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Rapid Response 47, the official White House rapid response account, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Maduro's 'perp walk' inside the DEA office in lower Manhattan
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.
New York, USA - Hours after landing in the United States (US) following his controversial arrest in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro was perp-walked in front of the media and authorities in New York.
As reported by The Times of India, a footage shared by the US Government shows Maduro in handcuffs and flanked by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers as he was perp walked.
Maduro perp-walked in New York
The New Zealand Herald also highlighted the viral clip in its report on Sunday, January 4.
On Sunday morning, January 4, 2026, the first visuals of Maduro emerged as the Latin American leader was seen handcuffed and flanked by security personnel walking down the hallway inside the US' DEA headquarters in New York City.
The embattled politician could be heard saying in the video released by the US:
“Happy new year."
Another video showed Maduro being escorted down the steps of a plane that was carrying him and his wife at Stewart International Airport, north of New York City. The pair were escorted slowly down the steps of the aircraft.
Trump announces Maduro capture operation
Legit.ng recalls that US President Donald Trump announced the operation on Truth Social, saying Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been captured and flown out of Venezuela.
Trump posted:
“The United States has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader."
The development capped an intensive Trump administration pressure campaign on Maduro and months of secret planning, resulting in the most assertive American action to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the pair would face “the full wrath of American justice on American soil, in American courts.”
Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, demanded that the United States free Maduro and called him the country’s rightful leader.
The videos and photos of incarcerated Maduro can be viewed below:
Read more on Nicolas Maduro:
- Expert Explains How US Arrest of Venezuela President Affects Nigeria, Tinubu’s 2026 Plans
- Venezuela: Who is Nicolas Maduro and Why is US President Trump After Him?
Isreal DMW comments on Maduro’s arrest
Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, the logistics manager and aide to Nigerian music star Davido, reacted to the capture of Maduro by the United States.
Amid the controversies that have trailed the Venezuelan president's capture, Israel, in a post via his Instagram story, claimed Maduro might spend the rest of his days behind bars.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.