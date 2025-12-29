Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Who Went to Chris Okafor's Church Vows Never to Step Foot There Again after Unusual Experience
People

Lady Who Went to Chris Okafor's Church Vows Never to Step Foot There Again after Unusual Experience

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady shared what happened on the first day she visited Pastor Chris Okafor's church with a friend
  • In a trending post shared on Instagram, she disclosed that she noticed unusual occurrences that made her never go back
  • This comes amid the pastor's recent drama with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, whom he allegedly dated for several years

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady recounted an experience that discouraged her from returning to Pastor Chris Okafor’s church after an initial visit with a friend.

In her post, which quickly circulated on social media, she disclosed how that single visit led to her decision to stay away permanently.

Lady vows never to visit Chris Okafor's church again.
Lady recounts how every activity in Chris Okafor's church 'screamed fake'. Photo credit: @Chris Okafor/ Instagram, AJ_Watt/ Getty Images. Depicted lady has no relationship with story.
Source: Instagram

Lady shares experience in Chris Okafor's church

Identified on Instagram as @preyemiebi, the lady shared how she visited the church on invitation from her friend.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She explained that curiosity and trust in her friend led her to attend the service, even though she felt no connection to the church or its leader.

Read also

"20 times at night": Rare clip shows Pastor Chris Okafor disclosing what newlywed wife did

However, what she observed during the programme left her doubtful and feeling really uncomfortable.

According to her, several actions and moments during the service appeared questionable to her.

She claimed that the pastor's actions at the church which she witnessed did not align with what she personally expected from a place of worship.

Her observation about the pastor's behaviour led to an overall negative judgement even before the service ended.

Lady decides never to go to Chris Okafor's church after witnessing 'fake' activities.
Lady shares her experience during her first visit to Chris Okafor's church. Photo credit: @Chris Okafor.
Source: Instagram

By the time she left, she had already decided not to return, believing that her instincts had guided her away from something she felt uncomfortable with.

In her words:

"The first day my friend took me to his church, everything he did screamed fake. I never went back. Spirit of discernment is essential in life."

Nigerians speak about Chris Okafor

Nigerians had different things to say about Pastor Chris Okafor.

@Faithnally said:

"I know this man oh, every year when he is celebrating his birthday, nah entrance him deh use with band nah rolls rolyce him deh use self."

Read also

Moment Pastor Chris Okafor’s wife hugged him after his public apology to Doris Ogala trends

@Noble lady said:

"As the bible said for all have sin and fall short of the glory of God no body is perfect including pastors."

@Oheneba said:

"I really like the way you're replying all the messages paa!!! Great work keep it up!!!"

@Daniel Godkind said:

"Apostle please can I have the opportunity to talk to you in your dm?"

@BEKS IMPORTS said:

'Whenever I see people dragging men of God i feel so pathetic."

@deaconess glorious said:

"No body is above mistake for him to take bold step to apologise God bless you sir the church is matching on and the gate of hell shall not prevail against it. Welder anybody like it or not God has forgiven him."

@High chief Dera reacted:

"Chris is just trying to clear his mind and make sure it was cleared so if you still doubt him invite the police for a proper investigation if possible swearing and oath so we all will be satisfied with the judgment cuz some people here don’t believe."

Read also

Lady pays visit to her late husband's graveside: "I went to talk to him"

Man supports Pastor Chris Okafor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man spoke out in support of a popular pastor after watching a video that recently surfaced online.

In the video, the pastor spoke about women and explained why some men might not choose certain women as their wives.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Sweet words People of integrity Unsent project alternatives Lulu chus Local government