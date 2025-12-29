A Nigerian lady shared what happened on the first day she visited Pastor Chris Okafor's church with a friend

In a trending post shared on Instagram, she disclosed that she noticed unusual occurrences that made her never go back

This comes amid the pastor's recent drama with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, whom he allegedly dated for several years

A Nigerian lady recounted an experience that discouraged her from returning to Pastor Chris Okafor’s church after an initial visit with a friend.

In her post, which quickly circulated on social media, she disclosed how that single visit led to her decision to stay away permanently.

Lady shares experience in Chris Okafor's church

Identified on Instagram as @preyemiebi, the lady shared how she visited the church on invitation from her friend.

She explained that curiosity and trust in her friend led her to attend the service, even though she felt no connection to the church or its leader.

However, what she observed during the programme left her doubtful and feeling really uncomfortable.

According to her, several actions and moments during the service appeared questionable to her.

She claimed that the pastor's actions at the church which she witnessed did not align with what she personally expected from a place of worship.

Her observation about the pastor's behaviour led to an overall negative judgement even before the service ended.

By the time she left, she had already decided not to return, believing that her instincts had guided her away from something she felt uncomfortable with.

In her words:

"The first day my friend took me to his church, everything he did screamed fake. I never went back. Spirit of discernment is essential in life."

Nigerians speak about Chris Okafor

Nigerians had different things to say about Pastor Chris Okafor.

@Faithnally said:

"I know this man oh, every year when he is celebrating his birthday, nah entrance him deh use with band nah rolls rolyce him deh use self."

@Noble lady said:

"As the bible said for all have sin and fall short of the glory of God no body is perfect including pastors."

@Oheneba said:

"I really like the way you're replying all the messages paa!!! Great work keep it up!!!"

@Daniel Godkind said:

"Apostle please can I have the opportunity to talk to you in your dm?"

@BEKS IMPORTS said:

'Whenever I see people dragging men of God i feel so pathetic."

@deaconess glorious said:

"No body is above mistake for him to take bold step to apologise God bless you sir the church is matching on and the gate of hell shall not prevail against it. Welder anybody like it or not God has forgiven him."

@High chief Dera reacted:

"Chris is just trying to clear his mind and make sure it was cleared so if you still doubt him invite the police for a proper investigation if possible swearing and oath so we all will be satisfied with the judgment cuz some people here don’t believe."

Man supports Pastor Chris Okafor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man spoke out in support of a popular pastor after watching a video that recently surfaced online.

In the video, the pastor spoke about women and explained why some men might not choose certain women as their wives.

