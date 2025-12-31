A counsellor has narrated how she discouraged her British friend from visiting Nigeria as she reacted to British boxer Anthony Joshua's accident, which claimed the lives of his two team members

According to the counsellor, Joshua had brought his team members to Nigeria with love to give them an unforgettable experience, until they met their tragic end

She pointed out one of the biggest mistakes Joshua made and the lessons people should learn from the boxer's accident

Joanah Eyere, a counsellor, has shared her thoughts on the tragic accident on Monday, December 29, in which world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which led to the deaths of two of his team members, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

Joanah, in a Facebook post, recounted how she discouraged her British friend from visiting Nigeria, citing safety concerns.

Anthony Joshua's accident: Counsellor's advice to people

The counsellor faulted Joshua for bringing his team members to Nigeria, saying it would go down as one of his biggest mistakes and noted that it gave him a shock he wouldn't recover from anytime soon.

She wondered what Joshua would tell the families of Ghami and Ayodele, adding that the accident would serve as an eye-opener to people to apply extreme caution and not be careless when in Nigeria, which she described as unsafe.

She prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in peace. The counsellor's statement partly read:

"...Anthony Joshua brought his friends and coaches to Nigeria with love to give them an unforgettable experience and that cost them their lives. What would he tell their families happened? Would he tell them that a stationary truck was parked by the roadside on a highway? Or that professional help wasn't available? Does that even make sense? But that's Nigeria for you. Sad to say, absolutely nothing in Nigeria makes sense. Everything in Nigeria is uncommon and unheard of in other parts of the world.

"Bringing two foreign friends to Nigeria will remain one of Anthony Joshua's biggest mistakes and he won't recover from the shock anytime soon. It's a shame. This should be an eye opener. When you're in Nigeria, be extremely cautious and conscious. Don't go around casually, don't do things casually, don't employ mediocre people, don't gamble with safety in an unsafe nation.

"May the souls of the departed rest in peace, may God console their loved ones, and I wish Anthony Joshua a speedy recovery in body and mind."

Anthony Joshua's accident: Counsellor's remarks stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the counsellor's remarks below:

Olufunmilola Bucknor said:

"Those people were not visiting Nigeria for the first time. Y'all, just try and look online and you'd see they were even home in April. The two friends were also Nigerians. Also, it wasn't their first time traveling within Nigeria.

"It appears the accident was as a result of overspeeding. The two friends passed on the spot. Not sure there was much anyone could have done to save them. May their souls rest in peace. Amen."

Akintunde Oluwatola said:

"So accidents can't happen in those African countries you are taking your friend to. AJ is a regular visitor to 9ja. He roams freely on the street without bodyguards. Has he ever been attacked? No. What happened is unfortunate. It was an accident which wasn't caused by any naija system."

Friday Godwin said:

"Now the question would be, was the driver asleep, it takes over speeding to ramp into a stationary vehicle in a broad day light, the writer should rather caution drivers not painting the country bad."

Gordon Ajiri said:

"You cannot separate the people from the system. In all honesty, they're one and the same.

"Nigeria didn't kill AJ's friends, overspeeding did."

Akinyemi Lofindipe said:

"This narrative is misleading. Accidents happen everywhere. Late Wigwe's personal assistant recalled asking him if it was safe to fly late in that particular weather after the P.A had opted to travel by road with the lugages, Wigwe's answer is insructive, he laughed and said "this is America now". The level of impact suggests overspeeding. May the dead find rest. This is too tragic to be used as a demarketing tool."

Mfoniso Johns said:

"They weren't hit by the truck instead they ran into it, what does that say...it was an accident not an attack so it can happen anywhere. One just needs to be careful when using the road. Don't forget others ply that same road & reach their destination without a hitch. If the vehicle was in good order, the driver not over speeding, not under any influence, ride cautiously enough there's no way he'll run into a packed truck... let's be sincere with our narratives."

Anthony Joshua's accident: Eyewitness account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyewitness who was at the scene of Anthony Joshua's accident had described what she saw.

In the comment section of Facebook user Oni Foto's post, where he shared his experience using the road, the woman said that her husband had a flat tyre on the road, and they were fixing it when Joshua's accident occurred.

An SUV carrying Joshua and two of his team members crashed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, resulting in the deaths of two people, with the boxer escaping with minor injuries.

