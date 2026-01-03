An individual has spoken out after witnessing an accident that led to the death of two friends of Anthony Joshua

The individual said it was not Anthony Joshua’s car that caused the accident and explained what led to it

He made several statements in the video post and also mentioned what could have happened if the truck had not been there

A young man who witnessed the accident involving Anthony Joshua, in which two of his friends were reported to have passed away, has shared what he described as the deadly cause of the tragic incident.

The individual also mentioned what could have happened if a truck at the accident site had not been there.

Eyewitness speaks on Anthony Joshua accident

In a video shared by journalist @deji_lambo, a man believed to be an eyewitness to the accident was seen speaking.

He explained in the video that the accident was not actually caused by the car Anthony Joshua and his friends were in, but by another vehicle that immediately fled the scene.

He said:

"No be them cause the accident, the one wey cause the accident don go."

He went on to add that there was a truck at the site of the accident, and if not for the truck, the car would have rammed into the drainage.

He continued:

"If no be the truck, e go enter inside gutter. Na the truth wey dey there he mount for the bim, na wetin cause the accident. As the accident happened, immediately, the two white men die."

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua

Cooking with karanja added:

"I don't understand what he is saying!!!"

Emjay Maribe stressed:

"The Nigerian government wont be happy about this revaltion looking at the fact that they were already pushing the narrative that AJ Car was speeding!"

Kristina noted:

"I can’t understand the explanation, can someone explain what he said please."

You Are Healed wrote:

"Someone tried to overtake Anthony's car before the accident. So maybe they were being chased."

KoyacrownSolar added:

"i believe it's only Anthony Joshua and the driver who can give a clear explanation as to what happened."

Emetomo Monday mandyplumbing stressed:

"Government should make it up all road must have a street cameral."

christianmadu68 shared:

"The driver lacks experience. I can understand your points but na brother driver."

Lilynoted:

"for those of u that don't understand he meant another car caused the accident and ran off just like a hit an run situation."

daddy shared:

"is like they have been tracing them.but unknown to them.but I believe Anthony Joshua will explain better later.may there souls rest in peace."

Jenny Law said:

"He said that the car which overtook AJ’s car caused the accident and sped off. If not for the truck parked by the roadside, AJ’s car would have."

MoneyMan noted:

"Please we need to repost this video oooo because many people believe the driver nah him drive nonsense ooo."

