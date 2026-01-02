Just In: Court Takes Action on Case Against Anthony Joshua’s Driver

A driver has been arraigned in court following the fatal crash that claimed two lives linked to Anthony Joshua

The Federal Road Safety Corps blamed overspeeding and wrongful overtaking for the deadly accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The case has now been adjourned to January 20, 2026, as investigations continue into the tragic incident

Kayode Adeniyi, the 47-year-old driver of the Lexus SUV that crashed on Monday, killing two of Anthony Joshua’s closest friends, has been arraigned at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

Reports confirmed that he was charged with man-slaughter, reckless driving and other offences.

Anthony Joshua accident driver arraigned for man slaughter on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash case.

Source: Getty Images

The case has now drawn public attention as the court proceedings continue, with the next hearing scheduled for January 20, 2026.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had earlier stated that the crash was caused by overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.

According to officials, the SUV collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after Adeniyi allegedly lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, issued a statement on Friday confirming the arraignment.

He said:

“Update: The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, 2nd January, 2026 and the case has been adjourned to 20th January, 2026.”

Details of the fatal crash

Investigations revealed that Adeniyi was allegedly driving well above the 65mph speed limit on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a tyre burst occurred near Danco. The Lexus SUV, with registration number KRD 850 HN, was carrying Anthony Joshua and two of his training staff, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele.

The vehicle reportedly smashed into an illegally parked truck loaded with soya beans.

The crash claimed the lives of Joshua’s close associates, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, leaving the boxing champion’s camp in mourning.

Sagamu Magistrate Court adjourns Anthony Joshua accident case to January 20, 2026.

Source: Getty Images

What to know about Lagos-Ibadan expressway?

The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway is Nigeria’s busiest highway, linking Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, with Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

It was the first dual carriageway in Nigeria and remains a vital transport corridor. It serves as the main gateway to northern, southern and eastern regions, carrying more than 250,000 vehicles daily. The expressway has long been notorious for traffic congestion and frequent accidents, often linked to overspeeding, poor road conditions and illegally parked vehicles.

Is Anthony Joshua a muslim? Facts emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that a photo by Joseph Muztich on X showing British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua praying in a mosque has resurfaced online following a tragic accident on December 29, 2025, that killed two of his friends, including Latif Ayodele, who appeared alongside him in the image.

The picture, which circulated widely on social media, sparked debate about Joshua’s religious beliefs. The IBF titlist was seen attending prayer, but reports confirmed that he is not a practising Muslim.

The resurfaced photo triggered mixed reactions online. Some users expressed support, while others criticised the boxer’s attendance at the mosque. The conversation quickly escalated into a wider debate about religion, with comments ranging from respectful to hostile.

