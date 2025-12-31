A young man made many people emotional on social media after mentioning something about Anthony Joshua's accident

He said he passed the scene of the accident just moments after it happened and described what he saw

After speaking about what he witnessed, he made an emotional statement about the victims of the accident in a viral post

On December 29, popular heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made headlines after he was involved in a crash that claimed the lives of two of his friends. Since the incident was reported, many Nigerians have continued to speak out.

A Nigerian man who passed by the scene of the accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway has also shared his experience, revealing the heartbreaking sight he encountered when he got to the location.

Man shares account of Anthony Joshua crash

He made a statement that many people reacting to Anthony Joshua’s accident had not mentioned before.

The man, identified as @emmaski2010, pointed out what he saw on the ground when he passed the scene.

His statement read:

“That Anthony Joshua accident was too fatal. Never knew he was in the car when I passed by the scene of the accident as I counted up to three bodies at the back of the road safety pick-up on their way to the morgue.”

After sharing what he saw in the viral post, he also spoke about the victims of the crash.

He added:

“May the dead RIP and quick recovery to the injured.”

Reactions as Anthony Joshua survives accident

@Coyredsbcfc expressed:

"Yes thank god for his safety. Just a shame god couldn't be bothered to keep safe the 2 people that were killed."

@samlexyb added:

"Na water dey Jota body? Abi na Nigeria he had accident and died? Make una dey tweet with adequate senses."

@ayoissuper noted:

"Not used to Nigerian roads i guess."

@zakawykanbayi stressed:

"Must you say something bad about the country before you can push your clout...werey."

@antitribalagent shared:

"Most times, you only weigh people's IQ by their attitude! you dont have to be physically close to them to know they are stjupid... i knew you were dull, just couldnt prove it since! Now i have my prove, ur kind of person will lack the mental ability to be in control."

@Op_lanre noted:

"This looks like Anthonia though but if it's Anthony that we all know, Baba better stay in his England jeje, and be paying huge tax to the government."

@usmansimpa_ shared:

"Omo this one wey big names dey get accident make nothing happen to me oo."

@C4Chullo said:

"Nothing is su.cking blood over here.. just tell your governors and governments to give us good roads with no potholes. AJ driver fit de try dodge potholes wey leads to the accident. Our federal roads are bad No road maintenance. potholes on Nigeria road old pass some Nigerians."

