A young Nigerian man grabbed attention after sharing a video of what the car belonging to Anthony Joshua looks like

He visited the location where the car was recently involved in an accident that claimed lives and made a video

What many people saw in the video he shared on the Internet made them talk non-stop as they discussed the boxer

A Nigerian man who visited the scene where Anthony Joshua’s car was involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two of his friends has shared a video showing the condition of the vehicle after the deadly crash.

The man recorded the car and posted the video on his page, a move that sparked conversations among many people who came across the clip online.

Man shares video of Anthony Joshua’s car

He shared the footage a day after reports emerged that Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident in which he sustained injuries and was later hospitalized, alongside his driver.

As discussions about the incident continue, a young man identified as @davidowarrior_ shared a video revealing what Anthony Joshua’s car looked like after the accident.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“what anthony joshua car looks like after the accident.”

The clip he shared caught the attention of many social media users, who reacted to the condition of the car and shared their thoughts on what they saw.

Reactions as man shares fresh video

@thatMrT said:

"Nigeria is such a useless country. The even rented a towing SUV to move the accidented car. There is no standard towing vehicle in Nigeria."

@MrFunshy noted:

"The impact was worse cos it was an armoured SUV. Less crumple zones due to steel reinforcements necessitating the removal of crash bars. Steel does not absorb impacts. It transfers it. The car weighs significantly more, and it reduces braking power. This worsens reaction time."

@PDQFenceSupply added:

"How lucky he is for not sitting on the right side for more legroom like tall people who get chauffeur. Also gotta give the 200 series toyota landcruiser (he is in the lexus lx570 version) credit for the safety of the other passengers for a partial offset impact with a SEMI truck!"

@Chode_Toad07 said:

"I'm so glad Anthony Joshua somehow survived this. Although I'm very sorry 2 of Anthony Joshua's friends/team members passed away. That is beyond tragic. Honestly, after this crash & the crash Francis experienced.. Going to Africa after a fight seems full of Bad Luck."

@KLEVERJARRET stated:

"The only way Anthony Joshua survived is because he sat at the back finish omo see the front."

@23_aneesh noted:

"Are we sure this was an accident???? It seems way too suspicious. The driver survived.. his friends were not driving the car."

