A young man grabbed attention on social media after sharing photos he took with Anthony Joshua's late friend

He mourned Latif's death after the tragic car accident that claimed two lives on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria

He made an emotional request in the viral post about his death, and individuals who read the post shared their thoughts

A friend of Latif Ayodele, who died in a car crash along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway alongside Anthony Joshua’s coach, has made one request following his death.

Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua and two other individuals who were involved in a car crash on December 29. While Anthony Joshua survived, his two friends lost their lives.

Man remembers Latif Ayodele, calls on fans to keep him in prayers. Photo source: Twitter/MomodouTaal, The Guardian

Source: Twitter

Man shares Anthony Joshua's friend's photo

Reacting to the death of Latif Ayodele, who was pronounced dead in the crash, a man has come forward to share photos of them together and express his grief.

The young man, @MomodouTaal, took to his social media page to speak his mind about the tragic incident.

He wrote:

"From Allah we came and unto Him we are returning.”

After sharing this, he posted photos of them together and made one important request: that people keep his late friend in their prayers.

Man shares photos of late friend Latif Ayodele after fatal car crash. Photo source: Twitter/MomodouTaal

Source: Twitter

He added:

"Please keep my bro Lateef in your duas. May Allah envelope him in His mercy."

Reactions as man mourns Anthony Joshua's friend

@sum109 stated:

"Beautiful memories that have ended into a painful experience. May God strengthen you."

@Iamajbugati noted

"Gafara Lahu Zunoobi. May he be among those that are seated on the right hand. Ameena Ya Robi."

@oil_shaeikh added:

"May Allah admit him into Jannah."

@UkashatBalaCCII said:

"Sorry for the loss, bro, May Jannatul Firdaus be his final abode, Amin."

@ZubaWai wrote:

"Nephew, you are in my thoughts as you mourn the loss of your friend. May Allah have mercy on his soul and your grieving heart be comforted. I am so sorry, nephew."

@eddie_orimz expressed:

"Deepest condolences to you and your family at this time. God knows all."

@zakariye_02 added:

"May Allah have mercy on them. SubhanAllah this dunya is temporary. These guys were playing table tennis 12 hours ago."

@Caseysunkie shared:

"May Allah be pleased with his returns."

@God_SecondSon stressed:

"My brother you need jesus christ for the security of your soul else their is nothing that can save you."

@abimbolasuccess noted:

"Accept my condolences bro. May their souls sail well"

@Faduma_LDN said:

"Allah yerham, very sorry to hear 💚 May Allah swt raise him to the highest of heaven ya rab."

Read the post below:

https://x.com/MomodouTaal/status/2005680491245248563

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that after Anthony Joshua survived a car crash that claimed the lives of two of his friends, a man shared his thoughts on why the heavyweight champion might never return to the ring.

Anthony Joshua friends’ last video surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man moved many people on social media by sharing a video showing the moment Anthony Joshua’s friends arrived in Nigeria.

The two individuals, Sina Evolve, Anthony Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and his close friend Latif, were seen laughing and enjoying themselves at the airport just days before they tragically died in a car accident.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng