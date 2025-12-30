A lady has pointed out what she noticed as popular Nigerian clergyman Chris Okafor addressed allegations surrounding him

In his recent Sunday service on December 28, 2025, the preacher spoke about how his past marriage affected his life and career

Following that, Pastor Okafor knelt to apologise to actress Doris Ogala, who had accused him of dumping her after their relationship

A lady shared what she noticed as Chris Okafor, senior pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, opened up about current allegations against him.

During a Sunday service on December 28, 2025, Pastor Okafor addressed allegations involving his relationship with actress Doris Ogala.

Lady Questions Pastor Chris Okafor’s Members’ Reaction After He Addressed Allegations on Pulpit

Source: UGC

In an emotional moment during the service, he knelt to apologise to her, after which his members celebrated him

Lady shares observations about Pst Chris Okafors’ members

On her X page, @peaceigho questioned the pastor’s members for clapping after he apologised.

She said in her X post:

“Your pastor is apologizing for sleeping with a married woman and you are clapping for him??”

She added in the comments:

“Pastor Chris Okafor church. I no know wetin dey worry them. He no suppose get members again after everything.”

See the X post below:

Reactions trail lady’s observation about Chris Okafor’s members

@Op_lanre

"Judge not my anointed" na wetin them dey use enter us be that

@thee_daniels

But guess what, his members will still go hard for him. Mind you majority of them on here were part of the people that criticized aunty esther for sticking by her doctrine This is what religion has turned us to

@iam_ayodamola10

Imagine. They are applauding someone that is preaching against sin everytime for apologizing to that. No way, not in this country Even if he does something worse than that, dem go still applaud am whenever he apologize.

@akuchinyelunwa

He had to apologize seeing that the woman have plenty things to bring him down. It's not over yet. Ewwww. I think the real case is about to start. It's best for him to step down at this point

@TRUTHZORD

Should they Lynch him and burn him? It seems you don't know what an apology is peace, if someone acknowledges that they have done a wrong and apologizes it's a good thing. Nobody is a saint, including you, best we can do is agree it's a step in the right direction.

@AdetayoJOseph4

He did not own up. He was not sorry. He said mistakes were made. Mistakes were not made. Oga you slept with a married woman and promised her marriage and he did this over a couple of years. And to think a supposed man of God can do this is disturbing.

Lady Questions Pastor Chris Okafor’s Members’ Reaction After He Addressed Allegations on Pulpit

Source: Instagram

Man criticises Pastor Chris Okafor's apology

In a related story, a Nigerian man has shared his opinion after watching a clip of Pastor Chris Okafor apologising to his church members.

Chris Okafor was called out by actress Doris Ogala, who lamented that the pastor had an affair with her for years and left her to marry someone else.

Reacting to Chris's apology video, the X user stated that his apology didn't seem genuine, but was a desperate attempt to guilt-trip his church members.

Source: Legit.ng