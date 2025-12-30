A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after expressing his love for popular Nigerian pastor, Chris Okafor

Despite the negative criticism surrounding the pastor over his alleged involvement with an actress, the TikTok user's love remained unshakable

However, many Nigerians were not happy about his post and took to the comments section to criticise him

A Nigerian man was criticised heavily online for his public display of admiration for a well-known cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor.

The post circulated widely on TikTok, drawing engagement from users who reacted with mixed comments to the stance he took.

Man expresses love for Chris Okafor

Remember, the pastor has been facing heavy public scrutiny and criticisms due to claims linking him with an actress, Doris Ogala.

This happened after Doris Ogala called out the preacher online, claiming that he dumped her after many years of alleged relationship.

Despite the online drama, the loyal supporter appeared unfazed by the controversy.

The man, identified on TikTok as @mrsunday, shared a video alongside a caption that elicited outrage and negative comments from netizens.

Rather than distancing himself from the cleric amid the backlash, the man doubled down on his loyalty, a move that immediately set him apart from many other commentators.

In the post that sparked the reactions, he openly affirmed his love by stating:

"The love I have for Pst Chris Okafor is divine."

The statement did not sit well with some viewers who felt uncomfortable with such a declaration given the allegations that had surrounded the pastor.

Reactions as man expresses love for Chris Okafor

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@BARON..LORD.231 said:

"Someone should tell Chris okafor to open his comments section."

@lovelyonus said:

"You people should not blame his members they’re under captive is not their their clear eyes that’s what Doris said."

@LahDii said:

"Because you’re involved."

@alexobella6 asked:

"Do you really know the meaning of Divine?"

@chimuanya miracle said:

"Birds of the same feathers."

@kandikins reacted:

"He is a big disgrace, the sooner people realise this, the better for them, because whoever follows this wicked so called Pastor will follow him straight to hell."

@Bosco said:

"This man don nac All the female members of that church. Person wey no even spare e daughters."

@Uto Aghogho Happy said:

"Triple m empire point gun on his head for proper confession, since u r representative of Devil."

@sealife added:

"As some people believe in arranging miracles they can as well arrange scandal but my own is where is the place VDM saw this mog."

@Jespy Harrison added:

"Divorced wife with 4 kids. Promisory notes to four ladies and now a new beginning. If na your church member, what would be your counseling. Church is do what I say, not what I do.

