Popular Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor has gone viral online after speaking about his new bride, Pearl

During his recent Sunday sermon, the cleric opened up on how his wife has treated him lately, following the controversy involving actress Doris Ogala

The preacher further appreciated his woman in front of his congregation, triggering reactions across social media

A video of popular Nigerian preacher Chris Okafor explaining what his newlywed wife does every night has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the pastor described how his wife checked on him up to 20 times per night, offering comfort during a difficult time in his life.

The video, now trending online, captured a touching moment at a church service when Pastor Chris publicly expressed his gratitude to his wife.

He shared how her consistent care helped him cope with the emotional stress caused by his recent feud involving Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

Pastor Chris said his wife would check on him several times a night to ensure he was okay. He described her presence as calming and reassuring, helping him navigate the challenging period.

In addition to praising his wife, Pastor Chris appreciated his family members for their compassion, especially the First Lady. He emphasised that her support and nightly check-ins were a great source of strength.

The cleric said: “I have to say this. It has not been easy. I have not been able to eat, barb my hair, or shave. I want you to also help me thank my family members, especially the First Lady. She will check on me 20 times at night. ‘Are you okay? Don’t worry. I’m here for you.’ Please, First Lady, come—I want to appreciate you. Thank you. You are the reason I live. You’re the one for me.”

Pastor Chris Okafor, wife trend

amygoldrefresh said:

"Person wey ignore signs go see wonders, that comment live rent in my head 😂."

vichizoe said:

"Be there my darling. Social media will be here for you when e set👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏."

amtherealangy said:

"Everything I know about this case is against my will 😩."

ewatosin_makeovers said:

"Awwwww First Lady Oya say purrrrr🙄."

anambra_first_daughter said:

"Make Una continue to provoke Doris .😂😂😂😂."

zinny19__ said:

"The new wife will be feeling like the icing on the cake😂."

vibeswithmamashenkes said:

"A definition of a strong woman....till...,...she can't take no more.....,"

female_programmer said:

"Okoromoto husband and wife 😂."

daleenruka said:

"Some women dey try...Amidst all the back stories and baggages , you still choke head. Congratulations sis 😂."

noordinarychiams said:

"Can a man deal with this kind of controversy amidst a woman … oh chin!"

