Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has dismissed insinuations that he was arrested or invited by the Edo State Police

Harrison, who recently regained his freedom, appreciated netizens for showing him support, despite not hearing his side of the story

He appreciated his lawyers for securing his release and also had a word for the Edo State Commissioner of Police

Harrison Gwamnishu, founder of Safe City Volunteer Foundation, has broken silence following his release from the Edo State Police custody.

Harrison made a video on Facebook informing people that he has regained his freedom and appreciating everyone who stood by him, despite not hearing his side of the story.

Harrison Gwamnishu opens up after regaining his freedom. Photo Credit: Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Facebook

The activist shared a clip showing when he received a haircut.

Harrisom Gwamnishu clarifies wrong impression about arrest

In a statement, Harrison clarified that he was neither arrested nor invited by the Edo State Police, but voluntarily presented himself for investigation. This counters VeryDarkMan's earlier claim that he had the activist arrested.

Harrison noted that the matter has not been charged to court at the moment and is under review by the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

He thanked his lawyers for their professionalism and for securing his release. Harrison further appreciated the Edo State Commissioner of Police for his professionalism, as he had expected to receive hostile treatment due to his years of advocacy against police brutality.

He also appreciated the police investigation team for their guidance throughout his detention. His statement read:

"Dear Family,

"I am pleased to inform you all that I have been released from custody. Words cannot express how grateful I am for your support, especially considering that many of you had not yet heard my own side of what truly happened.

"For clarity, I was neither invited nor arrested by the Police. As a law-abiding citizen, I voluntarily presented myself for investigation regarding the incident. At the moment, I have not been charged, as the matter is still under review by the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

"I sincerely appreciate every one of you. I will take time to personally thank you all for standing by me. 🙏🙏

"My special appreciation goes to my lawyers, Barr. Olayiwola Afolabi, SAN, Barr. Dele Igbinedion, Barr. Favour Ajuebor and Barr Awele Ideal for their professionalism and dedication in securing my release.

"Despite my many years of advocating against police brutality, one might have assumed the Police would be hostile towards me. Instead, I am grateful to the Edo State Commissioner of Police for his wisdom and professionalism. I must also commend the hardworking investigation team led by CSP Osagie for their care and fatherly guidance during my time in detention.

"Thank you all once again for being part of my journey.

"Harrison Gwamnishu 🇳🇬 Founder Safe City Volunteer Foundation."

Harrison Gwamnishu thanks the Edo State Commissioner of Police for his professionalism. Photo Credit: Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Facebook

Reactions follow Harrison Gwamnishu's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Harrison's post below:

Phil Jacob said:

"It's not luck that has brought you this far but God did. Welcome back home brotherly. Eje lu unor bu nkie Nwa Diokpa Harrison Gwamnishu."

Ksee Choice Ehimare said:

"God has used this experience to let u know who ur real enemies are. Who is envious and jealous of u. Who was never happy attention was shifting towards you. Who would do every possible to soil ur name and drag u in the mould just because of envy.

"Experience is the best teacher. This is an eye opener. Learn from it.

"Welcome back comrade Harrison Gwamnishu."

Ikuku Onosodere Eseoghene Victory said:

"No need to explain yourself. Try to take a break and rest. The world only celebrates ones downfall."

Hon Lucky Anthony Okolo said:

"VDM Verydarkblackman, Harrison Gwamnishu is back and with our full chest we specially welcome our own beloved brother.

"You can go and hug trans4ma to&fro if you're unhappy."

Mc Holy-Boy Gcfr said:

"Hope no one beat you? Thank God for your release, welcome back brotherly."

Fada Mentor Ehioma said:

"Harrison Gwamnishu my brother, thank God for his mercy and grace over you.

"I also want to say thank you to God Almighty for allowing you to go through this and be out.

"Now this ordeal has opened your eyes about those who are really out to dig their graves in the name of digging yours.

"This episode has also helped you to know those who truly LOVE and APPRECIATE you.

"Step back and re-strategize, and that's why the Church prepares for events with a RETREAT.

"You are welcome once again."

Man tells Harrison Gwamnishu to sack lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why Harrison Gwamnishu should sack his lawyer.

In a Facebook post, the man faulted Harrison's lawyer for admitting that his client used fake currency in his rescue of some kidnapped Nigerians. He wondered who produced or authorised the use of the counterfeit currency.

He tagged Harrison's legal representative an AI lawyer, alleging that the barrister consulted with AI in coming up with such a defence for the activist.

Source: Legit.ng