A video from Pastor Chris Okafor and his wife Pearl's thanksgiving service in his church recently surfaced on social media

The cleric responded to the criticism that trailed the testimony he and his wife shared, as he made a promise to the congregation

The video, which comes amid actress Doris Ogala's arrest, has further sparked conversation about the cleric's marriage

Pastor Chris Okafor of Grace Nation Global recently replied to critics of a testimony he and his wife, Pearl, shared, as he revealed that the full details of their experience will be shared at the right time.

Recall that Okafor and his wife shared how their love story began. According to her, their relationship was not a product of human effort or manipulation but a divine orchestration.

Pastor Chris Okafor shares details about his wedding during thanksgiving. Credit: christokaforministries/mmaogala

Source: Instagram

Addressing his congregation during his wedding thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 21, Pastor Okafor explained how the brief testimony he and his wife had shared sparked criticism.

“The devil became angry with just this little one we showed,” he said.

He emphasised that the testimony was not meant to attract attention or sympathy but to glorify God’s intervention. Pastor Okafor added that “both my wife and I made a conscious decision to withhold full details for now,” stressing that timing and spiritual sensitivity were important when sharing personal experiences.

He, however, reassured congregants that the full story would be shared at the right time.

"Someday, and at the right time, we will share our stories, but for now, we just want to give thanks to God. I want you to know we prayed, sought the face of the Lord, and He gave us direction, and we followed it. There are encounters to this that you will not know now, but not long from now, we will tell our story. Nobody can tell our story," he said.

Pastor Chris Okafor assures congregants about sharing the full story about his wedding. Credit: chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Appreciating his congregants, Pastor Chris said,

"I want to thank everyone, whether you are happy or not, thank you. In any way you believe we have offended you, we are sorry."

The video surfaced on social media amid actress Doris Ogala's arrest.

The video from Pastor Chris Okafor's wedding thanksgiving in church is below:

Reactions trailed Pastor Chris Okafor's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

LilyjoeBae said:

"Someone should check on Doris Nwa."

Uchechukwu29 said:

"This mockery is annoying to say the least. How’s a so call pastor accused of so many atrocities and still allowed to preach."

Olami_deeEbony commented:

"The wife is feeling like her husband is angel Michael Women sha."

sonofomenuko said:

"All the signs of being in a cult will be staring Nigerians in the face, but they still stay there in the name of church. "Na our prophet be this ooo..." make una continue o."

greatness260355 said:

"Imagine if u just sight ur mama inside this church."

WilfredChi41326 commented:

"Nothing much to say other than if what Doris said is true karma will take its place at the right time and he might definitely cheat on the Princess she has now."

VeryDarkMan shows interest in Doris Ogala's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that online critic VeryDarkMan showed interest in the case between actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor.

On Sunday, December 21, VeryDarkMan shared the last phone call he had with Ogala before her arrest. He also issued a warning to Pastor Chris as he demanded the actress' release.

Source: Legit.ng